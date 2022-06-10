A look at the top headlines of the day:

Protests erupt in several parts of India against remarks about Prophet Muhammad: Demonstrations were held in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand, among other places. All three Congress candidates win in Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha polls, BJP gets three seats in Karnataka: BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra lost in Rajasthan. Mumbai’s Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 12.74% from 9.74% a day ago: The city recorded 1,956 new Covid cases, the highest since January 23. Fitch Ratings lowers India’s growth forecast to 7.8% from 8.5% for this year: The agency cited the impact of inflation for the reduced projection. Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s recovery not possible, says his family: They said the retired general has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to complications from amyloidosis, a rare disease. Centre is ‘betraying India’ by ignoring Chinese infrastructure near Ladakh, alleges Rahul Gandhi: In May, reports had emerged that China is building a second bridge around Pangong Lake that could help mobilise its troops quickly. Three dead after shooter opens fire in US’ Maryland factory: The suspect, another worker and a state trooper were also injured. Delhi woman alleges rape by man she met on dating app: She was offered a drink laced with sedatives by the accused person, the complainant said. Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case: She has been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and provoking riots after she gave statements against the chief minister and other top officials. BJP would have won Bengal polls had Covid-19 not disrupted campaigning, says JP Nadda: The West Bengal elections held in March and April last year coincided with the massive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.