The big news: Protests flare across India against remarks about the Prophet, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress won three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan and the BJP secured three in Karnataka, and Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate rose to 12.74%
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Protests erupt in several parts of India against remarks about Prophet Muhammad: Demonstrations were held in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand, among other places.
- All three Congress candidates win in Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha polls, BJP gets three seats in Karnataka: BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra lost in Rajasthan.
- Mumbai’s Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 12.74% from 9.74% a day ago: The city recorded 1,956 new Covid cases, the highest since January 23.
- Fitch Ratings lowers India’s growth forecast to 7.8% from 8.5% for this year: The agency cited the impact of inflation for the reduced projection.
- Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s recovery not possible, says his family: They said the retired general has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to complications from amyloidosis, a rare disease.
- Centre is ‘betraying India’ by ignoring Chinese infrastructure near Ladakh, alleges Rahul Gandhi: In May, reports had emerged that China is building a second bridge around Pangong Lake that could help mobilise its troops quickly.
- Three dead after shooter opens fire in US’ Maryland factory: The suspect, another worker and a state trooper were also injured.
- Delhi woman alleges rape by man she met on dating app: She was offered a drink laced with sedatives by the accused person, the complainant said.
- Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case: She has been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and provoking riots after she gave statements against the chief minister and other top officials.
- BJP would have won Bengal polls had Covid-19 not disrupted campaigning, says JP Nadda: The West Bengal elections held in March and April last year coincided with the massive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.