A look at the top headlines of the day:

Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail on interim bail from Supreme Court: The activist had been in custody for over two months after being accused of forgery and fabrication of evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Sedition FIR against Deoghar official who objected to BJP MP allegedly forcing take-off from airport: This was after BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari were named in an FIR for violating safety standards by storming into the air traffic control room. India overtakes UK to become fifth-largest economy: India is behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany. However, in terms of per capita income, India ranks 144th among 194 countries, according to an International Monetary Fund report released in June last year. HC notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates on plea alleging death due to Covishield side effects: The petitioner has sought Rs 1,000 crore in compensation for the death of his daughter. The man filed a petition, claiming his daughter died due to the side effects of the Covishield vaccine. Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns two months after fleeing country: He left during widespread protests demanding his resignation, with demonstrators accusing him of siphoning money and mismanaging the economy. Five of six JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur: The lone legislator from the Nitish Kumar-led outfit who did not join the Bharatiya Janta Party is Mohammed Nasir. Dalit allegedly killed for marrying upper caste woman in Uttarakhand: Jagdish Chandra’s in-laws were caught while they were trying to dispose his body. Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite’ and ‘invader’: A man, claiming to be from America, shot a video while abusing the Indian and asking why he was in Europe. Actor Nora Fatehi questioned in money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: The police suspect that Chandrashekhar gave gifts to the actor using money he extorted from high-profile individuals. Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar part of ‘tukde tukde gang’, says Madhya Pradesh minister: Narottam Mishra made the comment while responding to Azmi’s statement that the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case was shameful.