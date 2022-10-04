A look at the top headlines of the day:

Any danger to nuclear facilities could have catastrophic results, PM Modi tells Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The prime minister told the Ukrainian president that India was ready to contribute to any peace efforts between Moscow and Kyiv. Political parties should give details of how they plan to finance poll promises, proposes EC: The Election Commission wrote to all recognised national and state parties about its proposal to amend the Model Code of Conduct guidelines. Pahari community to get benefits under ST quota in Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah: If implemented, this will be the first time a linguistic group will get reservation benefits in India. Nobel Prize in Physics won by three scientists for work on quantum science: The work of Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger ‘has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology’, the award-giving body said. Five years after BJP claimed Karnataka youth was murdered, CBI says he died due to drowning: The party claimed that Paresh Mesta was killed by Muslims after his body was found following communal riots in Honnavar town. 10 mountaineers dead as avalanche hits Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand: Forty-one persons, including 34 trainees and seven mountaineering instructors, were hit by the avalanche at 4 am as they returned from the mountain peak. Rahul Gandhi was urged to seek my withdrawal from Congress presidential poll, claims Shashi Tharoor: The Thiruvananthapuram MP is contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge in the election for the post of Congress president. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till October 10 in money laundering case: The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 31. Assam Police constructed huts on disputed border area, claims Mizoram: The makeshift dwellings were dismantled after the Mizoram government raised concerns. North Korea fires missile over Japan, residents in northern regions asked to take shelter: The missile flew for more than 4,000 km, Tokyo said.