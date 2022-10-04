The big news: Modi flags safety of nuclear installations in Ukraine, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Election Commission said political parties should give financial details of poll promises and Amit Shah promised ST quota to Pahari community.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Any danger to nuclear facilities could have catastrophic results, PM Modi tells Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The prime minister told the Ukrainian president that India was ready to contribute to any peace efforts between Moscow and Kyiv.
- Political parties should give details of how they plan to finance poll promises, proposes EC: The Election Commission wrote to all recognised national and state parties about its proposal to amend the Model Code of Conduct guidelines.
- Pahari community to get benefits under ST quota in Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah: If implemented, this will be the first time a linguistic group will get reservation benefits in India.
- Nobel Prize in Physics won by three scientists for work on quantum science: The work of Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger ‘has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology’, the award-giving body said.
- Five years after BJP claimed Karnataka youth was murdered, CBI says he died due to drowning: The party claimed that Paresh Mesta was killed by Muslims after his body was found following communal riots in Honnavar town.
- 10 mountaineers dead as avalanche hits Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand: Forty-one persons, including 34 trainees and seven mountaineering instructors, were hit by the avalanche at 4 am as they returned from the mountain peak.
- Rahul Gandhi was urged to seek my withdrawal from Congress presidential poll, claims Shashi Tharoor: The Thiruvananthapuram MP is contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge in the election for the post of Congress president.
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till October 10 in money laundering case: The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 31.
- Assam Police constructed huts on disputed border area, claims Mizoram: The makeshift dwellings were dismantled after the Mizoram government raised concerns.
- North Korea fires missile over Japan, residents in northern regions asked to take shelter: The missile flew for more than 4,000 km, Tokyo said.