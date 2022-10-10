A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22.
  2. Election Commission assigns flaming torch symbol to Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, asks Shinde for options: The poll body had frozen the bow and arrow symbol of the party on October 8.
  3. 11 dead, over 60 injured after Russia attacks Kyiv and other cities: India said it was deeply concerned about the escalation of the war in Ukraine.
  4. Three US-based economists win Nobel Prize for their work on banks and financial crisis: The award was presented to Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, and Philip H Dybvig.
  5. Prohibitory orders in parts of Kolkata after communal violence: The BJP claimed that several businesses and properties of Hindus in the area were damaged.
  6. Toll due to rain in Uttar Pradesh rises to 11, over 5.8 lakh residents affected: The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday.
  7. Collegium says two of its members objected to selecting Supreme Court judges via letter: The collegium also said it will not hold any discussion on elevating judges as the procedure to appoint Chief Justice UU Lalit’s successor is underway.
  8. Probe ordered after video shows alleged RSS camp inside government school in Tamil Nadu: The RSS claimed that its volunteers were involved in a cleaning drive at the school premises.
  9. Remove filmmaker Sajid Khan from ‘Bigg Boss’, demands DCW chief in letter to Anurag Thakur: Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including actors.
  10. Rupee closes at all-time low of 82.34 against US dollar: The local currency had opened at 82.69, falling 39 paise from its previous close of 82.30.