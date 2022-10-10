The big news: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Election Commission assigned flaming torch symbol to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, and Russia attacked Kyiv and other cities.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22.
- Election Commission assigns flaming torch symbol to Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, asks Shinde for options: The poll body had frozen the bow and arrow symbol of the party on October 8.
- 11 dead, over 60 injured after Russia attacks Kyiv and other cities: India said it was deeply concerned about the escalation of the war in Ukraine.
- Three US-based economists win Nobel Prize for their work on banks and financial crisis: The award was presented to Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, and Philip H Dybvig.
- Prohibitory orders in parts of Kolkata after communal violence: The BJP claimed that several businesses and properties of Hindus in the area were damaged.
- Toll due to rain in Uttar Pradesh rises to 11, over 5.8 lakh residents affected: The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday.
- Collegium says two of its members objected to selecting Supreme Court judges via letter: The collegium also said it will not hold any discussion on elevating judges as the procedure to appoint Chief Justice UU Lalit’s successor is underway.
- Probe ordered after video shows alleged RSS camp inside government school in Tamil Nadu: The RSS claimed that its volunteers were involved in a cleaning drive at the school premises.
- Remove filmmaker Sajid Khan from ‘Bigg Boss’, demands DCW chief in letter to Anurag Thakur: Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including actors.
- Rupee closes at all-time low of 82.34 against US dollar: The local currency had opened at 82.69, falling 39 paise from its previous close of 82.30.