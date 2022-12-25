The big news: Auditor flags anomalies in Assam NRC exercise, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Christian missionaries attacked in Uttarakhand on allegations of forced conversions, and a fierce winter storm has left 16 dead in the US.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- CAG flags irregularities in Assam’s NRC exercise: The objective of preparing a valid and error-free National Register of Citizens has not been met despite entailing huge expenditure, the audit body said.
- Christian missionaries attacked in Uttarakhand village over allegations of forced conversions: The police have registered two first information reports in the case.
- At least 16 dead, several stranded as blizzard sweeps through US: The winter storm also left more than 7,00,000 persons without power supply on Christmas eve.
- Marine Corps must allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court rules: The elite unit argued that Sikh men needed to be ‘stripped of their individuality’ for troop uniformity, according to the court order.
- Actor Tunisha Sharma found dead on set of TV show, co-star arrested in suicide case: The 20-year-old was found hanging inside a washroom of the set of television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.
- Indian workers allegedly attacked with stones at Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand: The workers were constructing an embankment along the Kali river, which flows between the two countries.
- West trying to ‘tear apart’ Russia, says Vladimir Putin: The Russian president reiterated that Moscow was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine.
- China discontinues publishing daily Covid-19 data: On December 21, the World Health Organization had said that it had received no data from China about the recent surge of infections in the country.
- Four arrested in Chhattisgarh after charred remains of missing RTI activist found in forest: The village head of Bokkarkhar in Kabirdham district and three of his associates confessed to have killed the activist and burnt his body, the police said.
- Assam Police firing in Mukroh was in self-defence, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: Five residents of Meghalaya and an Assam official had died in the firing last month. Both states claimed that the shooting took place under their jurisdiction.