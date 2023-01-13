A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Woman passenger on Air India flight urinated herself, accused Shankar Mishra tells court: Two days earlier, he had admitted to a lower court that what he did was “revolting and appalling”.
  2. TV channels are creating divisions, being dictated by those who fund them, says Supreme Court: the court also said that news anchors who promote or indulge in hate speech should be punished.
  3. Joshimath sank by five centimetres in 12 days between December and January, show ISRO images: Between April and November, the hill town subsided by nine centimetres. The crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metre.
  4. Delhi Police suspend 11 personnel after home ministry order in Kanjhawala death case: A 20-year-old woman was killed on January 1 after her body was dragged by a car for nearly 12 kilometres.
  5. Delhi Police made “no palpable progress” in inquiry of hate speech at 2021 Hindutva event, says SC: The event took place on December 19, 2021, and an FIR was registered only on May 4, 2022. No chargesheet has been filed yet, an advocate said.
  6. Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75: Yadav, who served as a minister in governments led by VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was among the founding members of the Janata Dal (United) in 2003.
  7. Saket Gokhale denied bail for second time in alleged misuse of crowdfunding case: The Trinamool Congress leader was previously denied bail in the case on January 5.
  8. Dalit man allegedly assaulted with burning sticks for entering temple in Uttarakhand: Five upper caste persons have been arrested. The incident took place on January 9 when the man, identified as 22-year-old Ayush, went to offer prayers at the temple in Salra village in the district’s Mori area.
  9. TN governor should avoid “ideological conflict” with state government, MK Stalin tells president: The chief minister said that while the office of the governor is a high post, the person holding it should be above politics.
  10. Why have elected government in Delhi if Centre controls officers’ postings, SC asks: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Delhi is a Union Territory, which means that the Centre should administer the territory.