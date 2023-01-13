The big news: Air India case accused claims woman urinated herself, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court said TV channels are creating divisions, and satellite images showed Joshimath sank five centimetres in 12 days.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Woman passenger on Air India flight urinated herself, accused Shankar Mishra tells court: Two days earlier, he had admitted to a lower court that what he did was “revolting and appalling”.
- TV channels are creating divisions, being dictated by those who fund them, says Supreme Court: the court also said that news anchors who promote or indulge in hate speech should be punished.
- Joshimath sank by five centimetres in 12 days between December and January, show ISRO images: Between April and November, the hill town subsided by nine centimetres. The crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metre.
- Delhi Police suspend 11 personnel after home ministry order in Kanjhawala death case: A 20-year-old woman was killed on January 1 after her body was dragged by a car for nearly 12 kilometres.
- Delhi Police made “no palpable progress” in inquiry of hate speech at 2021 Hindutva event, says SC: The event took place on December 19, 2021, and an FIR was registered only on May 4, 2022. No chargesheet has been filed yet, an advocate said.
- Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75: Yadav, who served as a minister in governments led by VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was among the founding members of the Janata Dal (United) in 2003.
- Saket Gokhale denied bail for second time in alleged misuse of crowdfunding case: The Trinamool Congress leader was previously denied bail in the case on January 5.
- Dalit man allegedly assaulted with burning sticks for entering temple in Uttarakhand: Five upper caste persons have been arrested. The incident took place on January 9 when the man, identified as 22-year-old Ayush, went to offer prayers at the temple in Salra village in the district’s Mori area.
- TN governor should avoid “ideological conflict” with state government, MK Stalin tells president: The chief minister said that while the office of the governor is a high post, the person holding it should be above politics.
- Why have elected government in Delhi if Centre controls officers’ postings, SC asks: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Delhi is a Union Territory, which means that the Centre should administer the territory.