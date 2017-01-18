The big news: Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Thousands gathered in Chennai to protest against the jallikattu ban, and Obama commuted whistleblower Chelsea Manning's prison sentence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Salman Khan acquitted in 1998 Arms Act case: The Jodhpur Sessions Court gave the actor the benefit of doubt.
- Thousands gather at Chennai’s Marina Beach to protest against jallikattu ban: Government representatives met protestors and assured them of ‘exerting pressure on the Centre’ to get permission to host the bull-taming sport.
- WikiLeaks whistleblower to be freed in May as Barack Obama commutes majority of her jail sentence:Chelsea Manning, who has been in prison for the past six years, was convicted for leaking over 750,000 pages of state documents.
- One member’s insecurity has rendered SAARC ineffective, foreign secretary says about Pakistan: India sees a strong convergence of interests and concerns under United States President-elect Donald Trump’s regime, said S Jaishankar.
- Pakistan’s ISI behind Kanpur train derailment, claims Bihar police: Investigators believe that three arrested men, who worked for a Nepal-based Inter-Service Intelligence agent, were responsible for the incident in November.
- People behind fake news involving Donald Trump ‘worse than prostitutes’, says Vladimir Putin: The Russian president said the Barack Obama administration was trying to undermine the US president-elect.
- Centre sacks two senior police officers for non-performance: Mayank Sheel Chohan had staged his own abduction in 2012, while Raj Kumar Dewangan was accused of robbery in 1998.
- Veteran actor Gita Sen dead at 86: Shyam Benegal said she was a rock in her husband and filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s life.
- United States national arrested for sharing child pornography in Hyderabad: James Kirk Jones is an employee of a multi-national company in the city.
- Madhya Pradesh asks schools and colleges to display portraits of Modi, Vivekananda, Ambedkar, says report: The Congress accused the RSS of pressuring the state government to make the decision.