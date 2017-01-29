A look at the headlines right now:

Federal judge halts part of Donald Trump’s order banning migrants from Muslim-majority countries: The halt prevents the government from deporting thousands of immigrants who were detained at airports around the country after the order was signed. This is a people’s alliance, say Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow: It was the first joint press meet by the two leaders since the Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced their tie-up last week. CBI court awards life term to four for killing activist Shehla Masood: The RTI activist was murdered in August 2011 while she was leaving her home to participate in Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption campaign. Narendra Modi pays respects to gallantry award winners and martyrs in his Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister also offered examination advice to students appearing for their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Malaysian boat carrying 31 people goes missing off Borneo coast: Authorities said the catamaran was headed towards the Mengalum island from Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Malaysia’s Sabah state. Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig go down fighting in Australian Open mixed doubles title clash: They were defeated by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Congress wants managers not mass leaders, former minister SM Krishna says after quitting party: The former Union external affairs minister and Karnataka chief minister said he had been sidelined by the party, who had cited his age as the reason. Section 144 imposed in Chennai’s Marina Beach and Foreshore Estate area till February 12: The police’s prohibitory order came as WhatsApp forwards were being circulated asking people to assemble to protest the ban on jallikattu. After Trump’s immigrant ban, Justin Trudeau says Canada welcomes those ‘fleeing persecution’: The prime minister also said he was in touch with the United States regarding their new travel restrictions for refugees and immigrants. I would have resigned after demonetisation if I was a minister, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader criticised the note ban again, and said a decision of such magnitude cannot be taken by just one person.