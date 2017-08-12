The big news: Adityanath orders inquiry into Gorakhpur hospital deaths, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Janata Dal (United) replaced Sharad Yadav in the Rajya Sabha, and reports said India had deployed more troops along the border with China.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adityanath orders inquiry into oxygen supplier’s role in Gorakhpur deaths case: Opposition leaders said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Health Minister should resign.
- Janata Dal (United) replaces Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha: Meanwhile, Yadav said that a Bihar-like grand alliance must be formed across the country.
- Indian Army deploys additional troops along China border amid Sikkim standoff, say reports: Several units deployed in Arunachal Pradesh are believed to have been placed under the ‘No War No Peace’ mode.
- Donald Trump says North Korea will ‘truly regret’ attacking US or its allies: China’s Xi Jinping told Donald Trump to exercise restraint when dealing with North Korea standoff.
- More than 3.5 lakh people affected in fresh wave of floods in Assam: 6,000 people marooned in Tripura.
- Supreme Court asks Centre if the new cattle rules infringe upon states’ powers: The bench said the rules restrict a person from carrying out trade.
- No talks on AIADMK merger, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami after meeting Modi in Delhi: The Panneerselvam camp submitted an application to the Election Commission seeking to nullify the appointment of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala from the party.
- Women hold Bekhauf Azaadi March in Chandigarh to assert their right to access public spaces: The rally began at 11 pm from Rose Garden and passed through the geri route, which is considered unsafe for women.
- Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade crushes child to death in Lalmusa: The boy’s father lost consciousness following the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.s
- Kenyan Police allegedly kill 11 people during protests against Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory: A young girl was also killed during the riots in a Nairobi slum, a witness said.