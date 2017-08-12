A look at the headlines right now:

Adityanath orders inquiry into oxygen supplier’s role in Gorakhpur deaths case: Opposition leaders said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Health Minister should resign. Janata Dal (United) replaces Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha: Meanwhile, Yadav said that a Bihar-like grand alliance must be formed across the country. Indian Army deploys additional troops along China border amid Sikkim standoff, say reports: Several units deployed in Arunachal Pradesh are believed to have been placed under the ‘No War No Peace’ mode. Donald Trump says North Korea will ‘truly regret’ attacking US or its allies: China’s Xi Jinping told Donald Trump to exercise restraint when dealing with North Korea standoff. More than 3.5 lakh people affected in fresh wave of floods in Assam: 6,000 people marooned in Tripura. Supreme Court asks Centre if the new cattle rules infringe upon states’ powers: The bench said the rules restrict a person from carrying out trade. No talks on AIADMK merger, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami after meeting Modi in Delhi: The Panneerselvam camp submitted an application to the Election Commission seeking to nullify the appointment of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala from the party. Women hold Bekhauf Azaadi March in Chandigarh to assert their right to access public spaces: The rally began at 11 pm from Rose Garden and passed through the geri route, which is considered unsafe for women. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade crushes child to death in Lalmusa: The boy’s father lost consciousness following the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.s Kenyan Police allegedly kill 11 people during protests against Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory: A young girl was also killed during the riots in a Nairobi slum, a witness said.