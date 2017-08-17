A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders judicial inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death: The AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam camp said the party’s warring factions can now negotiate a merger ‘transparently’. Trinamool Congress wins all seven West Bengal civic bodies: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won six out of 148 wards, emerged in second place. Maneka Gandhi asks Sushma Swaraj to rescue 16-year-old girl married to an Omani sheikh for Rs 5 lakh: The teenager’s mother has alleged that the man said he would send her daughter back to India if his money was returned. 10-year-old rape survivor delivers baby after Supreme Court denies abortion: The doctor, heading the panel constituted to treat the girl, said the baby was slightly underweight and had been taken to the neo-natal ICU. Chinese state media mocks India on Doklam standoff: The video accused India of trespassing into Chinese territory, violating conventions, not knowing what is right and what is wrong and hijacking Bhutan. Kolkata court discharges GJM chief Bimal Gurung in Madan Tamang murder case: The counsel for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader argued that he was in Kalimpong the day the crime was committed. At Sharad Yadav’s conclave, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi calls for Opposition unity to defeat the BJP: The party vice president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the public. Cannot stop Janmashtami celebrations at police stations as I can’t curb namaz on roads, says Yogi Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said prayers may improve the police system. 11 more die in Assam floods, toll rises to 32 in West Bengal: The deluge has affected 110 blocks and 1,151 panchayats in Bihar. Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament as part of her campaign to get them banned: Attorney General George Brandis stressed that the veil will not be banned in the country.