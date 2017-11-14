The big news: Report says Delhi government has crores of green funds unused, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Farooq Abdullah wants Centre to reverse laws against J&K’s autonomy, and Indrani Mukerjea claimed she is being framed in Sheena Bora’s murder.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amid pollution crisis, Delhi to adopt Bharat Stage VI fuel norms from April 2018, two years earlier than planned: While Arvind Kejriwal met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, a report said the Delhi government has more than Rs 1,500 crore in green funds left unused.
- Centre should reverse all laws that eroded Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy since 1953, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference leader reiterated his stand on PoK and said Pakistan will not allow India to acquire the region.
- Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, claims her husband may be framing her: She said her estranged husband may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter.
- ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
- Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy resigns over allegations of land grab: Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Nationalist Congress Party would take a call on Chandy’s future.
- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe deposed from ruling party after Army intervention: Zanu-PF reiterated the military’s stand that it had not attempted a coup.
- IIM Lucknow student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide: The police suspect that the 25-year-old was depressed or had some other personal problem.
- Uttar Pradesh makes Aadhaar mandatory for students appearing in board exams: A board official said this will enable them to curb fraudulent registrations and other malpractices.
- Haryana minister asked murdered boy’s family not to demand CBI inquiry in Gurugram case, claims father: Rao Narbir Singh has denied the allegation and said he made sure their demand was fulfilled.
- Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets UP CM Adityanath day before Ayodhya visit: Muslim organisations and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised objections to the spiritual leader acting as a mediator in the matter.