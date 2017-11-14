quick reads

The big news: Report says Delhi government has crores of green funds unused, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Farooq Abdullah wants Centre to reverse laws against J&K’s autonomy, and Indrani Mukerjea claimed she is being framed in Sheena Bora’s murder.

by 
Prakash Singh/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Amid pollution crisis, Delhi to adopt Bharat Stage VI fuel norms from April 2018, two years earlier than planned: While Arvind Kejriwal met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, a report said the Delhi government has more than Rs 1,500 crore in green funds left unused.
  2. Centre should reverse all laws that eroded Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy since 1953, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference leader reiterated his stand on PoK and said Pakistan will not allow India to acquire the region.
  3. Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, claims her husband may be framing her: She said her estranged husband may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter.
  4. ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
  5. Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy resigns over allegations of land grab: Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Nationalist Congress Party would take a call on Chandy’s future.
  6. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe deposed from ruling party after Army intervention: Zanu-PF reiterated the military’s stand that it had not attempted a coup.
  7. IIM Lucknow student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide: The police suspect that the 25-year-old was depressed or had some other personal problem.
  8. Uttar Pradesh makes Aadhaar mandatory for students appearing in board exams: A board official said this will enable them to curb fraudulent registrations and other malpractices.
  9. Haryana minister asked murdered boy’s family not to demand CBI inquiry in Gurugram case, claims father: Rao Narbir Singh has denied the allegation and said he made sure their demand was fulfilled.
  10. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets UP CM Adityanath day before Ayodhya visit: Muslim organisations and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised objections to the spiritual leader acting as a mediator in the matter.
