The big news: Jaipur fair offers lessons on Hindu nation, ‘love jihad’, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Pakistan Defence Forum’s social media accounts were suspended, and Shabana Azmi asked the film industry to boycott IFFI amid Padmavati row.

  1. Rajasthan government wants school students to attend event to learn about Hindu nation, ‘love jihad’: The organisers of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair wanted students and teachers to visit its stalls, and the government has decided to help.
  2. Pakistani forum’s Facebook, Twitter accounts suspended after it shares morphed picture of DU student: The fake photo in question shows Kawalpreet Kaur holding up a poster saying, ‘I am an Indian but I hate India because India is a communal entity’.
  3. Shabana Azmi asks film industry to boycott IFFI in protest against threats to ‘Padmavati’ release: The actor criticised the fraternity for its silence on the issue.
  4. Gujarat Election Commission orders investigation into alleged communal video ahead of polls: An activist complained that the 75-second clip, circulated on WhatsApp, intends to stoke hatred against Muslims.
  5. ‘Your boss is silencing you’, Rahul Gandhi hits back at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Rafale deal: The Congress vice president asked why the contract was awarded to a company with that had ‘no defence experience’.
  6. Delhi half marathon sees record participation despite concerns about air pollution: The High Court had allowed the event to go ahead as scheduled after the organisers said they were well-equipped to handle any medical emergency.
  7. Thousands hold rallies to thank Zimbabwe Army, demand President Robert Mugabe’s resignation: Mugabe is likely to meet the Army commanders on Sunday.
  8. Assam panel confirms activist Akhil Gogoi’s detention under National Security Act for up to a year: Meanwhile, farmer organisations from across the country are preparing for a campaign to demand Gogoi’s immediate release.
  9. At least 19 killed, eight injured in house fire in China’s Capital Beijing: Although there was no confirmation on how the fire broke out, the police have reportedly taken suspects under control.
  10. Malcolm Young, co-founder of hard rock band AC/DC, dies at 64: He had been suffering from dementia since 2014.
