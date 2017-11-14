The big news: Jaipur fair offers lessons on Hindu nation, ‘love jihad’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Pakistan Defence Forum’s social media accounts were suspended, and Shabana Azmi asked the film industry to boycott IFFI amid Padmavati row.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajasthan government wants school students to attend event to learn about Hindu nation, ‘love jihad’: The organisers of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair wanted students and teachers to visit its stalls, and the government has decided to help.
- Pakistani forum’s Facebook, Twitter accounts suspended after it shares morphed picture of DU student: The fake photo in question shows Kawalpreet Kaur holding up a poster saying, ‘I am an Indian but I hate India because India is a communal entity’.
- Shabana Azmi asks film industry to boycott IFFI in protest against threats to ‘Padmavati’ release: The actor criticised the fraternity for its silence on the issue.
- Gujarat Election Commission orders investigation into alleged communal video ahead of polls: An activist complained that the 75-second clip, circulated on WhatsApp, intends to stoke hatred against Muslims.
- ‘Your boss is silencing you’, Rahul Gandhi hits back at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Rafale deal: The Congress vice president asked why the contract was awarded to a company with that had ‘no defence experience’.
- Delhi half marathon sees record participation despite concerns about air pollution: The High Court had allowed the event to go ahead as scheduled after the organisers said they were well-equipped to handle any medical emergency.
- Thousands hold rallies to thank Zimbabwe Army, demand President Robert Mugabe’s resignation: Mugabe is likely to meet the Army commanders on Sunday.
- Assam panel confirms activist Akhil Gogoi’s detention under National Security Act for up to a year: Meanwhile, farmer organisations from across the country are preparing for a campaign to demand Gogoi’s immediate release.
- At least 19 killed, eight injured in house fire in China’s Capital Beijing: Although there was no confirmation on how the fire broke out, the police have reportedly taken suspects under control.
- Malcolm Young, co-founder of hard rock band AC/DC, dies at 64: He had been suffering from dementia since 2014.