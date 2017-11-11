The big news: PM Modi criticises Rahul Gandhi’s nomination as Congress chief, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor died, and Maharashtra declared a holiday for schools and colleges after a weather advisory.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi says Rahul Gandhi’s reign as Congress president will be like ‘Aurangzeb raj’: The Congress leader had filed his nomination papers for post of the party’s chief.
- Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 79: The ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ actor received the Padma Bhushan in 2011.
- Maharashtra government declares school holiday in Mumbai and other regions on Tuesday after weather advisory: The BMC’s disaster management unit has advised residents against visiting beaches in Mumbai.
- Kingfisher Airlines misled IDBI about its net worth, says prosecution in Vijay Mallya extradition case: A London court was hearing India’s request to extradite the beleaguered businessman.
- One soldier, two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam during encounter: Internet services in south Kashmir remained suspended on Monday because of the gun battle.
- Why was a Test match allowed in Delhi when the air quality is so poor, asks NGT: It also censured the AAP government for not filing an action plan on steps taken to control pollution in the city. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have filed reports.
- Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes bill to award death penalty for rape of minors aged 12 and below: It also proposes strict punishment for stalking, disrobing or sex on the pretext of marriage.
- Former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh believed to have been killed in Sanaa, say reports: Houthi militants had earlier destroyed the former president’s house in Sanaa.
- Odisha government advises paddy farmers to shift harvested crops after IMD warns of heavy rain: The weather department said rainfall is likely in parts of the state starting from December 7.