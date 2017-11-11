quick reads

The big news: Congress withdraws Mani Shankar Aiyar’s primary membership, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A Muslim labourer was hacked to death in Rajasthan, and Centre told the Supreme Court that it will extend deadline to link Aadhaar to March 31.

ORF

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress suspends senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from its primary membership: The leader said he meant ‘low level’ when he called the prime minister ‘neech’ after row over his comment. 
  2. Muslim labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, video goes viral: Mamata Banerjee reacted to the incident on Twitter, condemning it and calling it ‘sad’.  
  3. Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.  
  4. Soon, legal drinking age in Kerala to go up to 23 years: The ordinance has been sent to Governor P Sathasivam for clearance.  
  5. Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall from December 8, says India Meteorological Department: The India Meteorological Department said the rain could continue till December 10.  
  6. Woman in Jharkhand died of starvation because Aadhaar-based systems failed, says non-profit report: Premani Kunwar’s pension was reportedly redirected to another person’s account due to Aadhaar glitches. She was also denied food ration in August and November.  
  7. Cryptocurrency bitcoin crosses the $15,000-mark: The currency has now gained over 50% in December itself.  
  8. Unesco honours Kumbh Mela with ‘intangible cultural heritage’ status: Italy’s art of making Neapolitan pizza was among others to feature on the list.
  9. India cutting a sorry figure with threats issued to artists, says Bombay High Court: The bench asked why the investigation agencies were not able to arrest the main accused in the murder cases of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.  
  10. Financial resolution bill for banks will not compromise the rights of depositors, says Arun Jaitley: The Bill will create a corporation to classify financial establishments based on their risk factor, and take over firms that are at critical risk.  
