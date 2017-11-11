The big news: Congress withdraws Mani Shankar Aiyar’s primary membership, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Muslim labourer was hacked to death in Rajasthan, and Centre told the Supreme Court that it will extend deadline to link Aadhaar to March 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress suspends senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from its primary membership: The leader said he meant ‘low level’ when he called the prime minister ‘neech’ after row over his comment.
- Muslim labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, video goes viral: Mamata Banerjee reacted to the incident on Twitter, condemning it and calling it ‘sad’.
- Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.
- Soon, legal drinking age in Kerala to go up to 23 years: The ordinance has been sent to Governor P Sathasivam for clearance.
- Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall from December 8, says India Meteorological Department: The India Meteorological Department said the rain could continue till December 10.
- Woman in Jharkhand died of starvation because Aadhaar-based systems failed, says non-profit report: Premani Kunwar’s pension was reportedly redirected to another person’s account due to Aadhaar glitches. She was also denied food ration in August and November.
- Cryptocurrency bitcoin crosses the $15,000-mark: The currency has now gained over 50% in December itself.
- Unesco honours Kumbh Mela with ‘intangible cultural heritage’ status: Italy’s art of making Neapolitan pizza was among others to feature on the list.
- India cutting a sorry figure with threats issued to artists, says Bombay High Court: The bench asked why the investigation agencies were not able to arrest the main accused in the murder cases of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.
- Financial resolution bill for banks will not compromise the rights of depositors, says Arun Jaitley: The Bill will create a corporation to classify financial establishments based on their risk factor, and take over firms that are at critical risk.