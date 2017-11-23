quick reads

The big news: Modi travels in seaplane on last day of Gujarat campaign, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A court found the accused in the Kerala law student’s murder guilty, and Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi’s silence on the attack on Dalits in Una.

by 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he boards a seaplane on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Tuesday | PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Denied permission for roadshow, Modi travels in seaplane on last day of campaign for Gujarat elections: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that this was the first flight by such a craft in the country. 
  2. Ernakulam court finds accused Ameerul Islam guilty of Kerala law student’s rape and murder: The prosecution has demanded the death sentence for the convict.   
  3. Rahul Gandhi questions Modi’s silence on 2016 attack on four Dalits in Una: The Congress president-designate said Dalits in the state have no land, employment, healthcare or education facilities and only face insecurities.   
  4. Chinese troops, which usually go back in the winter, stay put at Doklam this year, say reports: Over 1,600 Chinese troops are still present in the region, with enough new infrastructure to see them through the winter. 
  5. Suspect in New York explosion a Bangladeshi immigrant, mayor calls it an ‘attempted terror attack’: President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States ‘must fix its lax immigration system’.  
  6. Condom advertisements to only be aired between 10 pm and 6 am after Centre issues advisory: The information and broadcasting ministry said it had issued the notification based on complaints made by viewers.   
  7. Markets slide after three sessions of gains amid cautious trading ahead of inflation data: Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined over 0.4% each. 
  8. Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to heavy rain, snowfall, flight operations suspended: There was very heavy snowfall in the hills of Doda, in Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch districts. 
  9. Congress leaders’ meeting with Pakistani delegates was a ‘misadventure’, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister accused the Opposition party’s leaders of going against India’s national policy. 
  10. Comptroller and Auditor General pulls down parts of audit reports on Defence Ministry’s request: The deleted portion included data on Indo-China border roads, arms management, the Army Aviation Corps’ functioning and a deficit of armoured vehicles.   
