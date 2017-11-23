The big news: Modi travels in seaplane on last day of Gujarat campaign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A court found the accused in the Kerala law student’s murder guilty, and Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi’s silence on the attack on Dalits in Una.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Denied permission for roadshow, Modi travels in seaplane on last day of campaign for Gujarat elections: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that this was the first flight by such a craft in the country.
- Ernakulam court finds accused Ameerul Islam guilty of Kerala law student’s rape and murder: The prosecution has demanded the death sentence for the convict.
- Rahul Gandhi questions Modi’s silence on 2016 attack on four Dalits in Una: The Congress president-designate said Dalits in the state have no land, employment, healthcare or education facilities and only face insecurities.
- Chinese troops, which usually go back in the winter, stay put at Doklam this year, say reports: Over 1,600 Chinese troops are still present in the region, with enough new infrastructure to see them through the winter.
- Suspect in New York explosion a Bangladeshi immigrant, mayor calls it an ‘attempted terror attack’: President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States ‘must fix its lax immigration system’.
- Condom advertisements to only be aired between 10 pm and 6 am after Centre issues advisory: The information and broadcasting ministry said it had issued the notification based on complaints made by viewers.
- Markets slide after three sessions of gains amid cautious trading ahead of inflation data: Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined over 0.4% each.
- Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to heavy rain, snowfall, flight operations suspended: There was very heavy snowfall in the hills of Doda, in Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch districts.
- Congress leaders’ meeting with Pakistani delegates was a ‘misadventure’, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister accused the Opposition party’s leaders of going against India’s national policy.
- Comptroller and Auditor General pulls down parts of audit reports on Defence Ministry’s request: The deleted portion included data on Indo-China border roads, arms management, the Army Aviation Corps’ functioning and a deficit of armoured vehicles.