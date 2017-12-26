quick reads

The big news: 5 jawans killed after militants attack CRPF camp in Pulwama, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, and the Assam government published its first draft of the National Register of Citizens.

Representative image | Tauseef Mustaf/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Five jawans killed after suspected JeM militants attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Another soldier died after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector.
  2. Rajinikanth confirms his entry into politics, says the last year brought shame to Tamil Nadu: While Twitter users cheered the actor’s decision, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will move to another state if his party allies with Rajinikanth.
  3. Assam government publishes first draft of National Register of Citizens, verifies 1.9 crore people: The list was a key election promise of the BJP before it won the state elections in 2016.
  4. BMC seals 30 restaurants in Mumbai on Day 2 of demolition drive after Kamala Mills fire: The civic body inspected 615 hotels and restaurants and took action against 355 of them.
  5. ‘Nuclear button is always on my desk,’ says Kim Jong-un in his New Year message: The North Korean leader suggested he would continue to accelerate his weapons programme and warned the US that ‘this was not blackmail’.
  6. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel agrees to take charge after phone call with Amit Shah: The BJP national president told Patel, who was unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, that he would be allotted suitable departments.
  7. In New Year message, Xi Jinping vows China will be the ‘keeper of international order’: Reform and ‘opening up’ are the paths to progress to ‘realise the Chinese dream’, the country’s president said.
  8. Two anti-government protestors killed and dozens detained in Iran, authorities warn of ‘iron fist’: The government denied the involvement of the police in the two deaths, and blamed Sunni groups and ‘foreign agents’ instead.
  9. All 10 leaders of Asean nations will be chief guests at Republic Day parade, says Narendra Modi: During his Mann ki Baat radio show, the prime minister also praised the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq.
  10. Suicide attack at funeral in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad kills 15, injures 14: There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
