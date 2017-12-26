The big news: 5 jawans killed after militants attack CRPF camp in Pulwama, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, and the Assam government published its first draft of the National Register of Citizens.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five jawans killed after suspected JeM militants attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Another soldier died after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector.
- Rajinikanth confirms his entry into politics, says the last year brought shame to Tamil Nadu: While Twitter users cheered the actor’s decision, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will move to another state if his party allies with Rajinikanth.
- Assam government publishes first draft of National Register of Citizens, verifies 1.9 crore people: The list was a key election promise of the BJP before it won the state elections in 2016.
- BMC seals 30 restaurants in Mumbai on Day 2 of demolition drive after Kamala Mills fire: The civic body inspected 615 hotels and restaurants and took action against 355 of them.
- ‘Nuclear button is always on my desk,’ says Kim Jong-un in his New Year message: The North Korean leader suggested he would continue to accelerate his weapons programme and warned the US that ‘this was not blackmail’.
- Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel agrees to take charge after phone call with Amit Shah: The BJP national president told Patel, who was unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, that he would be allotted suitable departments.
- In New Year message, Xi Jinping vows China will be the ‘keeper of international order’: Reform and ‘opening up’ are the paths to progress to ‘realise the Chinese dream’, the country’s president said.
- Two anti-government protestors killed and dozens detained in Iran, authorities warn of ‘iron fist’: The government denied the involvement of the police in the two deaths, and blamed Sunni groups and ‘foreign agents’ instead.
- All 10 leaders of Asean nations will be chief guests at Republic Day parade, says Narendra Modi: During his Mann ki Baat radio show, the prime minister also praised the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq.
- Suicide attack at funeral in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad kills 15, injures 14: There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.