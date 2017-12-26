The big news: Pakistan summons US envoy to protest Donald Trump’s tweet, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: One person was killed during clashes at Bhima Koregaon, and pollution levels in Delhi surged to near-emergency levels on New Year’s Day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan summons US ambassador after Donald Trump’s tweet against the country: Pakistani Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan rebuked the tweet and said that though Islamabad was its ally, America had given it nothing but mistrust.
- Modi should not take credit for what Saudi authorities did, says Owaisi: The prime minister had said his government had changed the rule to allow women over 45 to travel for the pilgrimage without a male companion.
- One dead, more than 40 vehicles torched during clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune: Police officials said no arrests have been made yet.
- Pollution levels rise to ‘severe’ on New Year’s Day in Delhi: People burst firecrackers in the national Capital on December 31 to welcome the new year, contributing to the decline in air quality.
- Pakistani government to take over charities, financial assets linked to Hafiz Saeed, reports Reuters: Islamabad reportedly explained its plans to seize the assets in a secret order to several federal and provincial departments on December 19.
- India’s core sector grows by 6.8% in November 2017, the highest this financial year: Cement and steel were the biggest drivers of growth.
- IFS officer Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed foreign secretary: Gokhale was earlier the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.
- Hundreds of vehicles burnt in fire at multi-storey car park in England’s Liverpool: Initial investigation showed an accidental fire inside a vehicle caused other cars to ignite, the police said.
- Telangana government launches scheme providing 24x7 free power supply to farmers: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described the scheme as a New Year’s gift for the farmers in the state.
- Medical association calls for suspension of private healthcare services across India on Tuesday: The organisation’s president called the National Medical Commission Bill anti-poor, anti-people, non-representative, undemocratic and anti-federal in character.