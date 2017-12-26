The big news: Dalit groups protest after clashes in Bhima Koregaon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan summoned the US ambassador after Donald Trump’s tweet, and doctors protested against the medical bill across the country.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Dalits protest in Mumbai a day after clashes in Bhima Koregaon left one dead: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called for a judicial inquiry into the clashes at Bhima Koregaon.
- Pakistan summons US ambassador after Donald Trump’s tweet against the country: Pakistani Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan rebuked the tweet and said that though Islamabad was its ally, America had given it nothing but mistrust.
- OPD services in hospitals affected after IMA calls for nationwide strike against medical bill: Doctors are protesting against the proposed National Medical Commission Bill, which the association called anti-people and anti-poor.
- Haryana man arrested for allegedly killing six people in two hours: The police said the man used to be in the Army and appeared to be mentally unstable.
- Three months after stampede, foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road railway station widened: Work on construction of two more foot overbridges, one by the Western Railways and another by the Army, is also underway.
- AIADMK expels nine more TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party positions: So far, the party has removed nearly 200 cadres.
- Man arrested at Mumbai airport for making bomb hoax call, claims he asked for ‘Bom-Del’ flight status: Vinod Moorjani said he called a helpline to find out the flight status as poor weather had delayed several flights in and out of Mumbai.
- Modi should not take credit for Saudi authorities’ Haj rules for women, says Owaisi: The prime minister said his government had changed the rule to allow women over 45 to travel for the pilgrimage without a male companion.
- Fog delays trains and flights for the second day in a row in Delhi: Weather department predicted that the sky will remain clear during during the day.
- Bitter cold in US spreads to usually sunny Florida, temperatures hit record low in several cities: Mercury is 11 to 17 degrees Celsius below normal across the country east of the Rocky Mountains in West USA.