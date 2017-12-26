quick reads

The big news: Dalit groups protest after clashes in Bhima Koregaon, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Pakistan summoned the US ambassador after Donald Trump's tweet, and doctors protested against the medical bill across the country.

Bhima Koregaon

  1. Dalits protest in Mumbai a day after clashes in Bhima Koregaon left one dead: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called for a judicial inquiry into the clashes at Bhima Koregaon.
  2. Pakistan summons US ambassador after Donald Trump’s tweet against the country: Pakistani Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan rebuked the tweet and said that though Islamabad was its ally, America had given it nothing but mistrust.  
  3. OPD services in hospitals affected after IMA calls for nationwide strike against medical bill: Doctors are protesting against the proposed National Medical Commission Bill, which the association called anti-people and anti-poor.  
  4. Haryana man arrested for allegedly killing six people in two hours: The police said the man used to be in the Army and appeared to be mentally unstable. 
  5. Three months after stampede, foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road railway station widened: Work on construction of two more foot overbridges, one by the Western Railways and another by the Army, is also underway.  
  6. AIADMK expels nine more TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party positions: So far, the party has removed nearly 200 cadres.  
  7. Man arrested at Mumbai airport for making bomb hoax call, claims he asked for ‘Bom-Del’ flight status: Vinod Moorjani said he called a helpline to find out the flight status as poor weather had delayed several flights in and out of Mumbai.  
  8. Modi should not take credit for Saudi authorities’ Haj rules for women, says Owaisi: The prime minister said his government had changed the rule to allow women over 45 to travel for the pilgrimage without a male companion.  
  9. Fog delays trains and flights for the second day in a row in Delhi: Weather department predicted that the sky will remain clear during during the day.
  10. Bitter cold in US spreads to usually sunny Florida, temperatures hit record low in several cities: Mercury is 11 to 17 degrees Celsius below normal across the country east of the Rocky Mountains in West USA.  
