The big news: 100 detained, five injured in Dalit protests in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trump threatened to cut off aid payments to Palestine, and India will buy guidance bombs, Barak missiles worth Rs 1,714 crore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five injured in Dalit protests in Mumbai, police detain at least 100: A complaint was filed against youth leaders Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid for their alleged provocative speeches at Bhima Koregaon.
- Donald Trump threatens to cut off US aid until Palestine agrees to hold peace talks with Israel: The US had received ‘no appreciation or respect’ from Palestine in return for the financial aid, the American president said on Twitter.
- Defence ministry clears purchase of guided bombs, Barak missiles worth Rs 1,714 crore: The two procurement proposals worth Rs 1,714 crore will enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, the ministry said
- Ahead of polls, Karnataka wants to hold EVM ‘hackathon’ to clear doubts about its functioning: State’s Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to the Election Commission asking for 250 randomly selected machines for the ‘hackathon’.
- Decomposed male corpse found on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus: The corpse has been sent to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
- Rajya Sabha completes all Zero Hour, Question Hour business for the first time in 15 years: ‘The Rajya Sabha today made history,’ said Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu.
- Toll in Iran protests increases to 14, supreme leader claims country’s ‘enemies’ have caused unrest: The chief of Tehran’s Revolutionary Tribunal said that rioters arrested after the first three days of demonstrations would face harsh punishment.
- China defends ‘all-weather’ ally Pakistan after Donald Trump claims it protects terrorists: Beijing said the international community must acknowledge Islamabad’s contributions to the fight against terrorism.
- At least 16 injured in fire at New York’s Bronx borough: The incident happened just days after a blaze at the borough killed 12 people.
- Parliament passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: The amended code prohibits owners of defaulting firms from bidding for assets auctioned during bankruptcy proceedings.