The big news: Attorney general says SC judges could have avoided the media, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army chief said China was ‘exerting pressure’ on Indian troops at the borders, and retail inflation rose to a 16-month high in December.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court judges’ press conference ‘could have been avoided’, says Attorney General KK Venugopal: Congress President Rahul Gandhi called for an investigation into the judges’ allegations.
- China is powerful, but India is not a weak nation either, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: He said Beijing ‘was exerting pressure’ but the troops would be able to handle any security situation at the borders.
- Retail inflation rises to a 16-month high of 5.21% in December 2017: Prices of vegetables rose by 29.13%, and those of eggs by 9.48%.
- New passports may not serve as address proof as Centre plans to do away with the last page: The changes will not affect people holding old passports till the time they are valid, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
- US President Donald Trump denies making derogatory remarks against certain countries: The American president had purportedly referred to third-world nations from Africa, along with Haiti and El Salvador, as ‘shithole countries’.
- Infosys reports 37.6% rise in net profit in October-December 2017 quarter: The company’s attrition rate declined to 15.8% in the third quarter from 17.2% in the second.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked with stones, two security officials injured: The chief minister has been touring the state since mid-December to monitor the government’s development schemes.
- India’s industrial production surged by 8.4% in November 2017: As many as 15 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth in November.
- Saudi Arabia opens sports stadiums for women for the first time on Friday: They will be segregated by barriers from the male crowd.
- Jet Airways will bar passengers from carrying smart luggage with non-removable batteries from Monday: The airline said if the battery is removed, the luggage could be carried in the cabin baggage.