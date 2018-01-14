A look at the headlines right now:

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in India for six-day visit: The two leaders attended a ceremony to rename the iconic Teen Murti Chowk war memorial. ‘BJP treating migrant workers as second class citizens’, says Rahul Gandhi on proposed passport changes: The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that those holding ECR status will be issued orange-coloured passports. 18-year-old Delhi University student arrested after man dies in hit-and-run incident: Sahni was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence after CCTV footage of the incident was examined. ‘India can test our resolve’, says Pakistan after Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘nuclear bluff’ remark: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Indian Army Chief’s statement was ‘an invitation for nuclear encounter’. There is no need for outside intervention to mediate Supreme Court rift, says Justice Kurian Joseph: The senior judge said the matter was not brought to the president’s attention because he has no constitutional authority over the judiciary. Security forces find diffuse device planted near Srinagar, second in two days: On Saturday, security forces detected and defused a powerful improvised explosive device on the Srinagar-Baramulla road. Protestors ransack H&M shops in South Africa over ‘racist’ advertisement: Video footage showed demonstrators trashing displays, pulling down clothes rails and toppling mannequins. We can’t release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: He was responding to the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s request to release 15 thousand million cubic feet to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of the state. Patidar leader Hardik Patel booked for delivering political speech at farmers’ educational event: Sub-Divisional Magistrate RK Patel who filed the complaint said he gave Hardik permission only for an educational and farmers’ event. Despite protests, censor board clears film in which characters named Ram and Sita file for divorce: The board cleared the Bengali film without asking the director, Ranjan Ghosh, to make any modifications.