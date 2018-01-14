The big news: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre for proposed passport changes, and a Delhi University student was arrested for allegedly mowing down a man.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in India for six-day visit: The two leaders attended a ceremony to rename the iconic Teen Murti Chowk war memorial.
- ‘BJP treating migrant workers as second class citizens’, says Rahul Gandhi on proposed passport changes: The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that those holding ECR status will be issued orange-coloured passports.
- 18-year-old Delhi University student arrested after man dies in hit-and-run incident: Sahni was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence after CCTV footage of the incident was examined.
- ‘India can test our resolve’, says Pakistan after Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘nuclear bluff’ remark: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Indian Army Chief’s statement was ‘an invitation for nuclear encounter’.
- There is no need for outside intervention to mediate Supreme Court rift, says Justice Kurian Joseph: The senior judge said the matter was not brought to the president’s attention because he has no constitutional authority over the judiciary.
- Security forces find diffuse device planted near Srinagar, second in two days: On Saturday, security forces detected and defused a powerful improvised explosive device on the Srinagar-Baramulla road.
- Protestors ransack H&M shops in South Africa over ‘racist’ advertisement: Video footage showed demonstrators trashing displays, pulling down clothes rails and toppling mannequins.
- We can’t release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: He was responding to the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s request to release 15 thousand million cubic feet to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of the state.
- Patidar leader Hardik Patel booked for delivering political speech at farmers’ educational event: Sub-Divisional Magistrate RK Patel who filed the complaint said he gave Hardik permission only for an educational and farmers’ event.
- Despite protests, censor board clears film in which characters named Ram and Sita file for divorce: The board cleared the Bengali film without asking the director, Ranjan Ghosh, to make any modifications.