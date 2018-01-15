A look at the headlines right now:

Two men arrested for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old in Panipat, raping her corpse: In separate incidents, the body of Dalit girl with 19 injuries was found in Jind; four men allegedly abducted, gangraped a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad; and a man was arrested for allegedly mutilating a 10-year-old’s genitalia with a stick in Panchkula. Teen dies while watching jallikattu in Madurai: S Kalimuthu was hit by a bull near the finishing point, reports said. Air India could be split into four firms before stake sale, says Union minister Jayant Sinha: Air India and Air India Express will be sold as one company, reports said. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia is missing, claim outfit workers: They said Togadia has been missing since a police team came to arrest him in Ahmedabad, but the police denied taking him into custody. Indian Army chief’s comments about Doklam ‘unconstructive’, says China: The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Bipin Rawat’s statement went against the consensus that Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping had reached in September 2017. Nine dead in clashes between militias near Tripoli airport: Flights to and from the airport in Tripoli have been suspended and redirected to Misurata. UIDAI to introduce facial recognition for Aadhaar verification: The service will be launched by July 1. Indian jawans killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes along LoC in Poonch, says Army: The Pakistani Army, however, pegged the toll at four and said its troops had killed three Indian soldiers. UAE accuses Qatari fighter jets of intercepting civilian aircraft: Doha denied the allegation, and said that Abu Dhabi’s claim was ‘completely false’. Petrol and diesel prices hit record highs: Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai touched their highest levels since August 2014 because of a global rally in oil rates.