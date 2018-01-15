The big news: Four sexual assault cases reported from Haryana in a day, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A spectator was gored to death during jallikattu in Madurai, and Union minister Jayant Sinha said Air India could be split into four firms.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two men arrested for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old in Panipat, raping her corpse: In separate incidents, the body of Dalit girl with 19 injuries was found in Jind; four men allegedly abducted, gangraped a 23-year-old woman in Faridabad; and a man was arrested for allegedly mutilating a 10-year-old’s genitalia with a stick in Panchkula.
- Teen dies while watching jallikattu in Madurai: S Kalimuthu was hit by a bull near the finishing point, reports said.
- Air India could be split into four firms before stake sale, says Union minister Jayant Sinha: Air India and Air India Express will be sold as one company, reports said.
- Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia is missing, claim outfit workers: They said Togadia has been missing since a police team came to arrest him in Ahmedabad, but the police denied taking him into custody.
- Indian Army chief’s comments about Doklam ‘unconstructive’, says China: The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Bipin Rawat’s statement went against the consensus that Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping had reached in September 2017.
- Nine dead in clashes between militias near Tripoli airport: Flights to and from the airport in Tripoli have been suspended and redirected to Misurata.
- UIDAI to introduce facial recognition for Aadhaar verification: The service will be launched by July 1.
- Indian jawans killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes along LoC in Poonch, says Army: The Pakistani Army, however, pegged the toll at four and said its troops had killed three Indian soldiers.
- UAE accuses Qatari fighter jets of intercepting civilian aircraft: Doha denied the allegation, and said that Abu Dhabi’s claim was ‘completely false’.
- Petrol and diesel prices hit record highs: Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai touched their highest levels since August 2014 because of a global rally in oil rates.