The big news: SC says petitioners should know everything in Judge Loya case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pravin Togadia claimed there was a plan to kill him in a police encounter, and the police arrested 1 more person in the Kamala Mills fire case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Petitioners should have access to all the documents in the judge Loya case, says SC: The court’s remarks came while it was hearing pleas asking for an independent investigation into the death of the CBI judge.
- I was warned about a plan to kill me in a police encounter, says VHP leader Pravin Togadia: The international working president of the organisation did not name the person who entered his office and told him about the alleged plot.
- Mumbai Police arrest co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro in connection with Kamala Mills fire: A sessions court had rejected Yug Tulli’s anticipatory bail plea last week.
- No change in Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench, despite press conference by senior judges: The five-judge Constitution bench will begin hearing cases such as the one challenging the validity of the Aadhaar system from Wednesday.
- US couple in California arrested for holding 13 children captive, some chained to beds: The police discovered the malnourished siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29, after one of them managed to escape the house.
- Prashant Bhushan files complaint against CJI Dipak Misra in medical college scam, reports The Indian Express: The plea was filed under the ‘in-house’ procedure for investigating complaints against high court or Supreme Court judges.
- Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by USA team doctor: Larry Nassar was jailed last month for 60 years for child porn charges.
- Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh quits because of sand mining row: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, has reportedly not yet accepted the resignation.
- Mob vandalises school in Madhya Pradesh after students perform on ‘Padmaavat’ song: One student was injured in the incident.
- ‘The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan dies suddenly at 46: The cause of death is yet unknown.