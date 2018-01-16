A look at the headlines right now:

Petitioners should have access to all the documents in the judge Loya case, says SC: The court’s remarks came while it was hearing pleas asking for an independent investigation into the death of the CBI judge. I was warned about a plan to kill me in a police encounter, says VHP leader Pravin Togadia: The international working president of the organisation did not name the person who entered his office and told him about the alleged plot. Mumbai Police arrest co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro in connection with Kamala Mills fire: A sessions court had rejected Yug Tulli’s anticipatory bail plea last week. No change in Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench, despite press conference by senior judges: The five-judge Constitution bench will begin hearing cases such as the one challenging the validity of the Aadhaar system from Wednesday. US couple in California arrested for holding 13 children captive, some chained to beds: The police discovered the malnourished siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29, after one of them managed to escape the house. Prashant Bhushan files complaint against CJI Dipak Misra in medical college scam, reports The Indian Express: The plea was filed under the ‘in-house’ procedure for investigating complaints against high court or Supreme Court judges. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by USA team doctor: Larry Nassar was jailed last month for 60 years for child porn charges. Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh quits because of sand mining row: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, has reportedly not yet accepted the resignation. Mob vandalises school in Madhya Pradesh after students perform on ‘Padmaavat’ song: One student was injured in the incident. ‘The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan dies suddenly at 46: The cause of death is yet unknown.