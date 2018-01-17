The big news: Modi hosts Israeli PM in Gujarat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC began a hearing on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, and Army chief said social media curbs in J&K were required to fight militancy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hold roadshow in Ahmedabad amid high security: The two leaders will inaugurate the iCreate centre at Deo Dholera Village in the city later on Wednesday.
- UID programme designed to ‘tether citizens to electronic leash’, counsel tells SC during Aadhaar hearing: The government had made inalienable and natural rights of citizens dependent on acquiring an Aadhaar number, advocate Shyam Divan said.
- Army chief says curbs on social media in Jammu and Kashmir are necessary to control militancy: Militants were using high technology systems which ‘transcend international borders’, Bipin Rawat said.
- ‘Padmaavat’ producers move Supreme Court challenging ban on film in four states: The Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments have said that they will not allow the screening of the film on January 25.
- Decomposed body of main accused found near Karnal-Kurukshetra border in Haryana, say reports: The 15-year-old girl’s body was found near a canal in Jind on January 12.
- Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho retires, his brother confirms: The 37-year-old’s agent Roberto Assis said he would not play again and would now concentrate on tribute events.
- Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon asked to testify before grand jury on Russian meddling in US election: The former White House chief strategist refused to answer questions posed by the House Intelligence Committee.
- ‘BJP and RSS want to eliminate me’: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani tells The Indian Express: Before the Independent legislator said that there was a threat to his life, some Dalit groups had sought Y-category security for him.
- Four people in Uttar Pradesh beat up Dalit man, force him to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’: The accused told the victim that he had insulted gods.
- Reserve police constable kills three people in firing at Daund in Maharashtra: Head Constable Sanjay Shinde was reportedly involved in gambling and owed people a large amount of money.