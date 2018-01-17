A look at the headlines right now:

Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hold roadshow in Ahmedabad amid high security: The two leaders will inaugurate the iCreate centre at Deo Dholera Village in the city later on Wednesday. UID programme designed to ‘tether citizens to electronic leash’, counsel tells SC during Aadhaar hearing: The government had made inalienable and natural rights of citizens dependent on acquiring an Aadhaar number, advocate Shyam Divan said. Army chief says curbs on social media in Jammu and Kashmir are necessary to control militancy: Militants were using high technology systems which ‘transcend international borders’, Bipin Rawat said. ‘Padmaavat’ producers move Supreme Court challenging ban on film in four states: The Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments have said that they will not allow the screening of the film on January 25. Decomposed body of main accused found near Karnal-Kurukshetra border in Haryana, say reports: The 15-year-old girl’s body was found near a canal in Jind on January 12. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho retires, his brother confirms: The 37-year-old’s agent Roberto Assis said he would not play again and would now concentrate on tribute events. Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon asked to testify before grand jury on Russian meddling in US election: The former White House chief strategist refused to answer questions posed by the House Intelligence Committee. ‘BJP and RSS want to eliminate me’: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani tells The Indian Express: Before the Independent legislator said that there was a threat to his life, some Dalit groups had sought Y-category security for him. Four people in Uttar Pradesh beat up Dalit man, force him to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’: The accused told the victim that he had insulted gods. Reserve police constable kills three people in firing at Daund in Maharashtra: Head Constable Sanjay Shinde was reportedly involved in gambling and owed people a large amount of money.