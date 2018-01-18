A look at the headlines right now:

Aadhaar is designed to ‘tether citizens to an electronic leash’, counsel tells Supreme Court: The chief justice asked lawyers if courts can question the Speaker’s decision to certify a bill as money bill. Efforts being made to resolve rift in judiciary, SC judge Chelameswar tells The Economic Times: Dissenting judges went to the press to ensure that the matters were addressed, Justice Jasti Chelameswar said. BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu, says Army: The administration has not started an evacuation of the area yet, an official said. CBSE postpones Class 12 physical education board exam: The exam on April 13 prolongs the schedule for the students by a day as their last exam was earlier scheduled for April 12. Opposition parties call Centre’s decision to withdraw Haj subsidy arbitrary and selective: Some Muslim organisations said that there should be competitive bidding among airlines to ferry Haj pilgrims. Cape Town in South Africa may run out of water by April 22: When taps run dry, residents will have to stand in queues at water collection centres. Price Waterhouse challenges SEBI order barring it from auditing firms: The company filed an appeal in the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Class 1 student in hospital after senior allegedly attacks him with knife in Lucknow school toilet: The boy told his parents a girl with ‘boy-cut hairstyle’ took him into the toilet and attacked him. Muslim corporator in Meerut leaves his cow at police station, says he fears attacks by vigilantes: BSP leader Abdul Ghaffar said people from a ‘particular group’ say Muslims cannot keep cows as pets and have spread fear. Oil tanker catches fire off Gujarat coast, all 26 crew members rescued: It is not clear yet if there was any oil spill.