A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Aadhaar is designed to ‘tether citizens to an electronic leash’, counsel tells Supreme Court: The chief justice asked lawyers if courts can question the Speaker’s decision to certify a bill as money bill.
  2. Efforts being made to resolve rift in judiciary, SC judge Chelameswar tells The Economic Times: Dissenting judges went to the press to ensure that the matters were addressed, Justice Jasti Chelameswar said.  
  3. BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu, says Army: The administration has not started an evacuation of the area yet, an official said.  
  4. CBSE postpones Class 12 physical education board exam: The exam on April 13 prolongs the schedule for the students by a day as their last exam was earlier scheduled for April 12.
  5. Opposition parties call Centre’s decision to withdraw Haj subsidy arbitrary and selective: Some Muslim organisations said that there should be competitive bidding among airlines to ferry Haj pilgrims.  
  6. Cape Town in South Africa may run out of water by April 22: When taps run dry, residents will have to stand in queues at water collection centres.  
  7. Price Waterhouse challenges SEBI order barring it from auditing firms: The company filed an appeal in the Securities Appellate Tribunal.  
  8. Class 1 student in hospital after senior allegedly attacks him with knife in Lucknow school toilet: The boy told his parents a girl with ‘boy-cut hairstyle’ took him into the toilet and attacked him.  
  9. Muslim corporator in Meerut leaves his cow at police station, says he fears attacks by vigilantes: BSP leader Abdul Ghaffar said people from a ‘particular group’ say Muslims cannot keep cows as pets and have spread fear.  
  10. Oil tanker catches fire off Gujarat coast, all 26 crew members rescued: It is not clear yet if there was any oil spill.  