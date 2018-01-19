A look at the headlines right now:

Government wants us to share personal data with private firms, counsel tells SC in Aadhaar case: The Supreme Court said the Centre should ensure that private companies do not sell the personal data they collect from citizens. Supreme Court allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan: Members of the Rajput community in Chhattisgarh threatened to burn down movie halls that screen the film. GST Council revises rates on 29 goods and 53 services, discusses ways to simplify filing returns: Arun Jaitley said it will take up the proposal to bring petroleum and diesel products under the ambit of tax regime at the next meeting. One arrested for allegedly abducting, raping college student in Gurugram: The police are on the hunt for the second accused. The status quo at Doklam has not changed, says MEA spokesperson: Raveesh Kumar dismissed as inaccurate news reports that claimed Chinese forces were building a military complex in the region in Sikkim. Fire breaks out at Navrang studio in Mumbai’s Lower Parel: No casualties have been reported. Folk singer found dead in fields three days after she went missing in Haryana: Mamta Sharma’s son filed an FIR as she did not return home since leaving on Monday. CRPF jawan sentenced to life for killing officer who denied him leave: Rahul Kumar had shot dead Commandant Rohit Raj Diwan in Rohtas district in October 2010. Tripura to vote on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, results on March 3: Each candidate will have a poll campaign expenditure limit of Rs 20 lakh. Adityanath government approves bill to shift slaughterhouses outside city limits in Uttar Pradesh: The amendments also propose that from now on, municipal corporations and boards only regulate abattoirs.