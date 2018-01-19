The big news: SC questions resistance to share data in Aadhaar case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC asked MP, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan to allow ‘Padmaavat’ release, and the GST council revised rates on 29 goods and services.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government wants us to share personal data with private firms, counsel tells SC in Aadhaar case: The Supreme Court said the Centre should ensure that private companies do not sell the personal data they collect from citizens.
- Supreme Court allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan: Members of the Rajput community in Chhattisgarh threatened to burn down movie halls that screen the film.
- GST Council revises rates on 29 goods and 53 services, discusses ways to simplify filing returns: Arun Jaitley said it will take up the proposal to bring petroleum and diesel products under the ambit of tax regime at the next meeting.
- One arrested for allegedly abducting, raping college student in Gurugram: The police are on the hunt for the second accused.
- The status quo at Doklam has not changed, says MEA spokesperson: Raveesh Kumar dismissed as inaccurate news reports that claimed Chinese forces were building a military complex in the region in Sikkim.
- Fire breaks out at Navrang studio in Mumbai’s Lower Parel: No casualties have been reported.
- Folk singer found dead in fields three days after she went missing in Haryana: Mamta Sharma’s son filed an FIR as she did not return home since leaving on Monday.
- CRPF jawan sentenced to life for killing officer who denied him leave: Rahul Kumar had shot dead Commandant Rohit Raj Diwan in Rohtas district in October 2010.
- Tripura to vote on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, results on March 3: Each candidate will have a poll campaign expenditure limit of Rs 20 lakh.
- Adityanath government approves bill to shift slaughterhouses outside city limits in Uttar Pradesh: The amendments also propose that from now on, municipal corporations and boards only regulate abattoirs.