A look at the headlines right now:

US government shuts down as senators fail to agree on bill for federal funding: The White House accused Democrats of putting politics above other concerns and said it would ‘not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants’. Two civilians, BSF jawan die after Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire near Jammu and Kashmir border: Three civilians and another security officer were injured. Bellandur lake fire brought under control after seven hours, 5,000 Armymen helped douse flames: The blaze in the Yemlur side of the lake had begun to spread to other parts as well as the grass surrounding it. Two teens die in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after policemen allegedly refuse help: A video showed the boys lying motionless on the road as the three officers, who were later suspended, worried about staining the seats of their car. Kerala Police arrest four suspects for murder of ABVP activist in Kannur: The activists are believed to be members of the Social Democratic Party of India. Call off strike or Uber and Ola will operate in Goa, Transport Department warns taxi operators: The government will decide on whether to suspend or terminate the licences of the protesting drivers.

OnePlus confirms credit card breach, says 40,000 users were affected after a system hack: The company said those who entered their card information in the online store between mid-November 2017 and January 11, 2018, were possibly affected.

Parliamentary panel wants automatic business class upgrades for MPs if there are vacant seats: Telugu Desam Party’s JC Divakar Reddy, who was banned by several airlines in 2017, requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to issue a circular with this rule. Ram Sene’s Pramod Muthalik claims his life is under threat from the RSS: He added that a top RSS leader in Karnataka and two BJP politicians did not ‘want him’. Law Ministry clears way for CBI to challenge acquittal of Talwars for Aarushi-Hemraj murder, says report: It has advised the investigative agency to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.