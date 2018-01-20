The big news: US government shuts down on anniversary of Trump’s presidency, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two civilians and a BSF officer died in ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Army helped control the Bellandur lake fire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US government shuts down as senators fail to agree on bill for federal funding: The White House accused Democrats of putting politics above other concerns and said it would ‘not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants’.
- Two civilians, BSF jawan die after Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire near Jammu and Kashmir border: Three civilians and another security officer were injured.
- Bellandur lake fire brought under control after seven hours, 5,000 Armymen helped douse flames: The blaze in the Yemlur side of the lake had begun to spread to other parts as well as the grass surrounding it.
- Two teens die in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after policemen allegedly refuse help: A video showed the boys lying motionless on the road as the three officers, who were later suspended, worried about staining the seats of their car.
- Kerala Police arrest four suspects for murder of ABVP activist in Kannur: The activists are believed to be members of the Social Democratic Party of India.
- Call off strike or Uber and Ola will operate in Goa, Transport Department warns taxi operators: The government will decide on whether to suspend or terminate the licences of the protesting drivers.
- OnePlus confirms credit card breach, says 40,000 users were affected after a system hack: The company said those who entered their card information in the online store between mid-November 2017 and January 11, 2018, were possibly affected.
- Parliamentary panel wants automatic business class upgrades for MPs if there are vacant seats: Telugu Desam Party’s JC Divakar Reddy, who was banned by several airlines in 2017, requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to issue a circular with this rule.
- Ram Sene’s Pramod Muthalik claims his life is under threat from the RSS: He added that a top RSS leader in Karnataka and two BJP politicians did not ‘want him’.
- Law Ministry clears way for CBI to challenge acquittal of Talwars for Aarushi-Hemraj murder, says report: It has advised the investigative agency to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.