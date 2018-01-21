The big news: Mayor’s comments on Bawana fire stir controversy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five people were killed in an attack at a Kabul hotel, and the UP government may retract cases related to 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Video shows mayor ordering officials not to say anything about Bawana factory licence: Preeti Aggarwal later denied making the comment, and said she meant that nobody should say anything about such unfortunate incident.
- Kabul hotel siege leaves five people dead: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began at 9 pm on Saturday.
- UP government seeks Muzaffarnagar magistrate’s opinion on retracting riots cases against BJP leaders: The letter cited only the file numbers related to the cases but did not name the accused.
- Scientists draft letter asking Satyapal Singh to retract his remark on Darwin’s theory of evolution: The minister’s statement would harm efforts to propagate scientific thought in the country, the letter read.
- Three civilians were killed, 32 injured in cross-border firing in three days, says government: One Indian Army jawan and one Border Security Force jawan also lost their lives between January 17 and 19.
- Parcel coach of Gondwana Express derails in Mathura district, no injuries reported: Railway personnel spotted some technical glitch in the train and immediately shut off the power in the high tension wire.
- Bus fare revision was inevitable, says Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar: He apologised to the people, but added the government was compelled to take the decision because of a financial crunch.
- Bengaluru police commissioner asks personnel to shoot attackers in the leg: T Suneel Kumar added that he had instructed personnel on night duty to carry weapons.
- Dalit activists protest after Union minister Anantkumar Hegde refers to them as ‘street dogs’: The activists had stopped Hegde’s convoy on his way to a job fair, where he said ‘we cannot be bogged down by street dogs.’
- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to move SC against its order allowing Padmaavat’s release: Unidentified individuals vandalised Rajhans Cinemas in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday night in protest against the film.