A look at the headlines right now:

Video shows mayor ordering officials not to say anything about Bawana factory licence: Preeti Aggarwal later denied making the comment, and said she meant that nobody should say anything about such unfortunate incident. Kabul hotel siege leaves five people dead: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began at 9 pm on Saturday. UP government seeks Muzaffarnagar magistrate’s opinion on retracting riots cases against BJP leaders: The letter cited only the file numbers related to the cases but did not name the accused. Scientists draft letter asking Satyapal Singh to retract his remark on Darwin’s theory of evolution: The minister’s statement would harm efforts to propagate scientific thought in the country, the letter read. Three civilians were killed, 32 injured in cross-border firing in three days, says government: One Indian Army jawan and one Border Security Force jawan also lost their lives between January 17 and 19. Parcel coach of Gondwana Express derails in Mathura district, no injuries reported: Railway personnel spotted some technical glitch in the train and immediately shut off the power in the high tension wire. Bus fare revision was inevitable, says Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar: He apologised to the people, but added the government was compelled to take the decision because of a financial crunch. Bengaluru police commissioner asks personnel to shoot attackers in the leg: T Suneel Kumar added that he had instructed personnel on night duty to carry weapons. Dalit activists protest after Union minister Anantkumar Hegde refers to them as ‘street dogs’: The activists had stopped Hegde’s convoy on his way to a job fair, where he said ‘we cannot be bogged down by street dogs.’ Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to move SC against its order allowing Padmaavat’s release: Unidentified individuals vandalised Rajhans Cinemas in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday night in protest against the film.