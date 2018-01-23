A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Shiv Sena will contest 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections solo, no alliance with BJP: The party passed a resolution to this effect at a national executive meet.  
  2. NIA can investigate all aspects except Hadiya’s marriage, observes SC: The bench said she was 24 years old and can make her decisions independently.  
  3. Supreme Court refuses to modify order lifting ban on ‘Padmaavat’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: ‘Don’t watch the movie if you don’t want to, but there cannot be a ban on screening,’ the bench said.  
  4. AAP legislators file fresh petition in Delhi High Court against their disqualification: The party had alleged that the Election Commission had not given them a fair hearing before sending its recommendation to the president.  
  5. US government shutdown ends after Senate reaches a deal on federal funding: President Donald Trump signed the agreement, which ensures that the administration will receive funding till February 8.  
  6. Sensex crosses 36,000 for the first time, Nifty hits 11,000 in morning trade: The market rally is believed to be a result of the Centre’s efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit.  
  7. ‘India means business,’ says Narendra Modi at meeting with global CEOs in Davos: Top officials from 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies attended the conference with the prime minister.  
  8. Kerala Police arrest seven Dalit protestors, two journalists in Ernakulam: The journalists were recording demonstrations against the Nair Service Society’s move to stop Dalits from accessing a public ground.  
  9. Oil Ministry pushing for cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel as prices rise: The price of petrol in Mumbai on Tuesday touched Rs 80.25 per litre for the first time since August 2014.  
  10. Om Prakash Rawat takes charge as the chief election commissioner: The 64-year-old replaced Achal Kumar Joti and is expected to head the Election Commission till December 2018. 