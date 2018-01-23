A look at the headlines right now:

Shiv Sena will contest 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections solo, no alliance with BJP: The party passed a resolution to this effect at a national executive meet. NIA can investigate all aspects except Hadiya’s marriage, observes SC: The bench said she was 24 years old and can make her decisions independently. Supreme Court refuses to modify order lifting ban on ‘Padmaavat’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: ‘Don’t watch the movie if you don’t want to, but there cannot be a ban on screening,’ the bench said. AAP legislators file fresh petition in Delhi High Court against their disqualification: The party had alleged that the Election Commission had not given them a fair hearing before sending its recommendation to the president. US government shutdown ends after Senate reaches a deal on federal funding: President Donald Trump signed the agreement, which ensures that the administration will receive funding till February 8. Sensex crosses 36,000 for the first time, Nifty hits 11,000 in morning trade: The market rally is believed to be a result of the Centre’s efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit. ‘India means business,’ says Narendra Modi at meeting with global CEOs in Davos: Top officials from 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies attended the conference with the prime minister. Kerala Police arrest seven Dalit protestors, two journalists in Ernakulam: The journalists were recording demonstrations against the Nair Service Society’s move to stop Dalits from accessing a public ground. Oil Ministry pushing for cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel as prices rise: The price of petrol in Mumbai on Tuesday touched Rs 80.25 per litre for the first time since August 2014. Om Prakash Rawat takes charge as the chief election commissioner: The 64-year-old replaced Achal Kumar Joti and is expected to head the Election Commission till December 2018.