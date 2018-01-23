The big news: Shiv Sena decides to contest 2019 elections alone, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said the legitimacy of Hadiya’s marriage cannot be questioned, and ‘Padmaavat’ will be released across India on Thursday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena will contest 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections solo, no alliance with BJP: The party passed a resolution to this effect at a national executive meet.
- NIA can investigate all aspects except Hadiya’s marriage, observes SC: The bench said she was 24 years old and can make her decisions independently.
- Supreme Court refuses to modify order lifting ban on ‘Padmaavat’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: ‘Don’t watch the movie if you don’t want to, but there cannot be a ban on screening,’ the bench said.
- AAP legislators file fresh petition in Delhi High Court against their disqualification: The party had alleged that the Election Commission had not given them a fair hearing before sending its recommendation to the president.
- US government shutdown ends after Senate reaches a deal on federal funding: President Donald Trump signed the agreement, which ensures that the administration will receive funding till February 8.
- Sensex crosses 36,000 for the first time, Nifty hits 11,000 in morning trade: The market rally is believed to be a result of the Centre’s efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit.
- ‘India means business,’ says Narendra Modi at meeting with global CEOs in Davos: Top officials from 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies attended the conference with the prime minister.
- Kerala Police arrest seven Dalit protestors, two journalists in Ernakulam: The journalists were recording demonstrations against the Nair Service Society’s move to stop Dalits from accessing a public ground.
- Oil Ministry pushing for cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel as prices rise: The price of petrol in Mumbai on Tuesday touched Rs 80.25 per litre for the first time since August 2014.
- Om Prakash Rawat takes charge as the chief election commissioner: The 64-year-old replaced Achal Kumar Joti and is expected to head the Election Commission till December 2018.