A look at the headlines right now:

Modi warns against climate change, terrorism and protectionism at World Economic Forum in Davos: Rahul Gandhi asked the PM to talk about inequality instead, while BJP called it a statesman’s speech. Shiv Sena will contest 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections solo, no alliance with BJP: The party passed a resolution to this effect at a national executive meet. NIA can investigate all aspects except Hadiya’s marriage, observes SC: After the bench said Hadiya was 24 years old and can make her decisions independently, her husband said he hoped for ‘normal’ life now while her father vowed to ‘fight till the end’. Supreme Court refuses to modify order lifting ban on ‘Padmaavat’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: A Hindu outfit in Delhi deployed 10 teams to stage aggressive protests if any theatre screens the film. Mamata Banerjee criticises Centre for not naming Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday a national holiday: Tuesday marked the freedom fighter’s 121st birth anniversary. ‘We should not dilute science’, says Javadekar while asking Satyapal Singh to refrain from commenting on Darwin: The Union minister’s comments follow Singh’s statement that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was ‘scientifically wrong’. Police arrest man for raping, murdering his 7-year-old neighbour in Pakistan’s Kasur: The police had arrested the 23-year-old suspect earlier but had to release him for lack of evidence, an official said. UN secretary-general offers to mediate if India, Pakistan agree: António Guterres’ office has urged the two countries to resolve disputes through dialogue. Don’t use the word ‘Dalit’ in official communication, Madhya Pradesh HC tells states and Centre: The court said the word does not feature anywhere in the Constitution. China, South Korea upset after US slaps steep import tariffs on washing machines, solar panels: Both countries said they would take their complaints to the World Trade Organization.