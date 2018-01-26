The big news: Fire in South Korean hospital kills 31 people, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At Asean summit, Modi said 2019 must be declared the ‘year of tourism’, and security was increased in Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 31 dead in fire at hospital in South Korea’s Miryang city: Fire officials suspect the blaze started in the emergency room, but are yet to ascertain the cause.
- At Asean-India Summit, Narendra Modi proposes to declare 2019 the ‘year of tourism’: The summit marks 25 years of India’s ties with the bloc.
- Security stepped up as 10 Asean leaders set to take the stage as chief guests on 69th Republic Day: The Congress accused BJP of sidelining Rahul Gandhi by assigning him a fourth-row seat and President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of gender equality in his Republic Day eve speech.
- Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, sportsmen Pankaj Advani, MS Dhoni among 2018 Padma award winners: This year, there are three Padma Vibhushan awardees, nine Padma Bhushan recipients and 73 Padma Shri winners.
- Political interference destroys constitutional institutions, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The Aam Aadmi Party chief’s statements came after the president disqualified 20 of his party MLAs.
- ‘Padmaavat’ hits screens amid violent protests across states, BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu detained: The police detained 24 people for attacking a school bus in Gurugram.
- Amit Shah vows to punish killers of RSS-BJP workers if voted to power in Karnataka: The BJP president said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and corruption were two faces of the same coin.
- UN official says it is still unsafe for Rohingya Muslims to return to their homes in Myanmar: Though many of them wanted to return home, they were still being attacked, UNICEF deputy executive director Justin Forsyth said.
- ‘Looking forward’ to being questioned about Russian meddling, says Donald Trump: Mueller’s team and Trump’s lawyers were coordinating on setting a date for the meeting, an official said.
- US imposes more sanctions on North Korean ships and companies: Two Chinese groups accused of exporting goods to Pyongyang were also sanctioned.