A look at the headlines right now:

At least 31 dead in fire at hospital in South Korea’s Miryang city: Fire officials suspect the blaze started in the emergency room, but are yet to ascertain the cause. At Asean-India Summit, Narendra Modi proposes to declare 2019 the ‘year of tourism’: The summit marks 25 years of India’s ties with the bloc. Security stepped up as 10 Asean leaders set to take the stage as chief guests on 69th Republic Day: The Congress accused BJP of sidelining Rahul Gandhi by assigning him a fourth-row seat and President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of gender equality in his Republic Day eve speech. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, sportsmen Pankaj Advani, MS Dhoni among 2018 Padma award winners: This year, there are three Padma Vibhushan awardees, nine Padma Bhushan recipients and 73 Padma Shri winners. Political interference destroys constitutional institutions, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The Aam Aadmi Party chief’s statements came after the president disqualified 20 of his party MLAs. ‘Padmaavat’ hits screens amid violent protests across states, BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu detained: The police detained 24 people for attacking a school bus in Gurugram. Amit Shah vows to punish killers of RSS-BJP workers if voted to power in Karnataka: The BJP president said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and corruption were two faces of the same coin. UN official says it is still unsafe for Rohingya Muslims to return to their homes in Myanmar: Though many of them wanted to return home, they were still being attacked, UNICEF deputy executive director Justin Forsyth said. ‘Looking forward’ to being questioned about Russian meddling, says Donald Trump: Mueller’s team and Trump’s lawyers were coordinating on setting a date for the meeting, an official said. US imposes more sanctions on North Korean ships and companies: Two Chinese groups accused of exporting goods to Pyongyang were also sanctioned.