The big news: At IPL auction, Ben Stokes the most expensive, Gayle unsold, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Violence erupted again in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj as a mob set a kiosk on fire, and a blast in Kabul killed at least 17 and injured 110 people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CSK gets Karn Sharma, RCB retain Yuzvendra Chahal: Stokes went to RR for 12.5 crore, Ashwin to KXIP for 7.6 crore, while Gayle was unsold, and Jaipur is now eligible to host IPL games.
- Violence erupts again in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj as mob sets kiosk on fire, nine arrested: Earlier, the cremation of the youth killed in the clashes on Friday was delayed as people demanded he be declared a martyr.
- Bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills 17, injures at least 110: The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Thirteen killed, three injured as bus falls into river in Kolhapur: The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday.
- Curfew leaves train commuters stranded in Assam following the death of 2 protestors in police firing: The protestors were demonstrating against a RSS activist’s purported comment that the Naga Accord showed Dima Hasao district as part of Nagalim.
- J&K police misinterpreted intelligence input, to let off woman suspected of plotting suicide attack: Police have contacted her family and will send her back as there is no case against her in Kashmir or Maharashtra.
- Pakistani-origin UK lawmaker leads protests in London to call for Kashmir, Khalistan freedom: Protestors planned the ‘black day’ demonstration to coincide with India’s Republic Day.
- Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi backs out of Jaipur Literature Festival amid ‘Padmaavat’ row: He said that he does not want to cause discomfort to the organisers or shift the focus of the event from creativity to controversy.
- Trump’s call to leaders to put their countries first will take world back to 1913, says UN rights chief: The sense that certain countries are somehow morally superior to others courts trouble, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein said.
- Karnataka may soon withdraw rioting charges against ‘innocent minorities’, draws criticism from BJP: Assembly elections are due in Karnataka – the largest remaining Congress-ruled state – this year.