A look at the headlines right now:

CSK gets Karn Sharma, RCB retain Yuzvendra Chahal: Stokes went to RR for 12.5 crore, Ashwin to KXIP for 7.6 crore, while Gayle was unsold, and Jaipur is now eligible to host IPL games. Violence erupts again in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj as mob sets kiosk on fire, nine arrested: Earlier, the cremation of the youth killed in the clashes on Friday was delayed as people demanded he be declared a martyr. Bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills 17, injures at least 110: The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack. Thirteen killed, three injured as bus falls into river in Kolhapur: The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday. Curfew leaves train commuters stranded in Assam following the death of 2 protestors in police firing: The protestors were demonstrating against a RSS activist’s purported comment that the Naga Accord showed Dima Hasao district as part of Nagalim. J&K police misinterpreted intelligence input, to let off woman suspected of plotting suicide attack: Police have contacted her family and will send her back as there is no case against her in Kashmir or Maharashtra. Pakistani-origin UK lawmaker leads protests in London to call for Kashmir, Khalistan freedom: Protestors planned the ‘black day’ demonstration to coincide with India’s Republic Day. Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi backs out of Jaipur Literature Festival amid ‘Padmaavat’ row: He said that he does not want to cause discomfort to the organisers or shift the focus of the event from creativity to controversy. Trump’s call to leaders to put their countries first will take world back to 1913, says UN rights chief: The sense that certain countries are somehow morally superior to others courts trouble, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein said. Karnataka may soon withdraw rioting charges against ‘innocent minorities’, draws criticism from BJP: Assembly elections are due in Karnataka – the largest remaining Congress-ruled state – this year.