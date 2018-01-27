A look at the headlines right now:

Toll rises to 95 in Kabul suicide blast, Taliban claims responsibility: This is the deadliest attack in Kabul in several months. Two civilians killed in clash with security forces in Shopian, Army says personnel acted in defence: The protestors hurled stones at a convoy and tried to lynch an officer, the Army claimed. Mobs sets shops, buses on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, 49 arrested: Earlier, the cremation of the youth killed in the clashes on Friday was delayed as people demanded he be declared a martyr. Curfew leaves train commuters stranded in Assam following death of 2 protestors in police firing: The protestors were demonstrating against a RSS activist’s purported comment that the Naga Accord showed Dima Hasao district as part of Nagalim. KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya’s bumper deals headline day one: The IPL is set for a major rejig. Trump’s call to leaders to put their countries first will take world to 1913, says UN rights chief: The sense that certain countries are somehow morally superior to others courts trouble, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein said. BJP opposes inclusion of Tipu Sultan’s portrait in Delhi Assembly: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government said the BJP had failed to send their suggestions of names of people who were instrumental in India’s freedom struggle. Paris on high alert as the Seine river continues to swell: Many roads in the city are waterlogged after weeks of heavy rain. Is governance getting too centralised, asks Raghuram Rajan during interview with The Economic Times: The former RBI governor told the government that it needed to protect the privacy of the Aadhaar data. Congress did the same to our leaders, says BJP about Rahul Gandhi’s Republic Day seat allotment: Rahul Gandhi thinks he is a ‘super VVIP’, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.