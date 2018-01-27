The big news: Taliban suicide bomb claims 95 in Kabul, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army claimed it was forced to open fire on civilians in Shopian, and violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasanj after a youth was killed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll rises to 95 in Kabul suicide blast, Taliban claims responsibility: This is the deadliest attack in Kabul in several months.
- Two civilians killed in clash with security forces in Shopian, Army says personnel acted in defence: The protestors hurled stones at a convoy and tried to lynch an officer, the Army claimed.
- Mobs sets shops, buses on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, 49 arrested: Earlier, the cremation of the youth killed in the clashes on Friday was delayed as people demanded he be declared a martyr.
- Curfew leaves train commuters stranded in Assam following death of 2 protestors in police firing: The protestors were demonstrating against a RSS activist’s purported comment that the Naga Accord showed Dima Hasao district as part of Nagalim.
- KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya’s bumper deals headline day one: The IPL is set for a major rejig.
- Trump’s call to leaders to put their countries first will take world to 1913, says UN rights chief: The sense that certain countries are somehow morally superior to others courts trouble, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein said.
- BJP opposes inclusion of Tipu Sultan’s portrait in Delhi Assembly: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government said the BJP had failed to send their suggestions of names of people who were instrumental in India’s freedom struggle.
- Paris on high alert as the Seine river continues to swell: Many roads in the city are waterlogged after weeks of heavy rain.
- Is governance getting too centralised, asks Raghuram Rajan during interview with The Economic Times: The former RBI governor told the government that it needed to protect the privacy of the Aadhaar data.
- Congress did the same to our leaders, says BJP about Rahul Gandhi’s Republic Day seat allotment: Rahul Gandhi thinks he is a ‘super VVIP’, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.