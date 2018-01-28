A look at the headlines right now:

‘Will do everything’ to get triple talaq bill passed during Budget session, says government: The Parliament session begins on January 29. Man dies in Mumbai’s Nair Hospital after getting sucked into MRI machine, 3 arrested: The doctor, a ward boy who asked Rajesh Maru to take an oxygen cylinder inside the MRI room, and ward attendant were arrested. Congress demands independent investigation by a High Court judge into Kasganj violence: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration caused the clashes. Internet restrictions, call for a shutdown disrupt normal life in South Kashmir districts: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked the Army unit involved in the incident for murder and attempt to murder. Karnataka government edits circular ordering cases against ‘innocent minorities’ be dropped: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the words ‘all innocent minorities’ in the order was a typographical error that has been replaced with ‘innocent people’. PMO instructed to disclose names of people who travel with Modi on foreign trips: Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur was hearing cases where RTI applicants said they were not given answers about the PM’s delegation on foreign trips. Former DGP convicted in 1990 molestation case among dignitaries at Republic Day event in Haryana: SPS Rathore was convicted of molesting a minor in 1990, three years before she committed suicide. Toll from Taliban attack in Kabul rises to 103, 235 people injured: The bomb had been planted in an ambulance in an area close to the European Union office and High Peace Council buildings. Roger Federer claims 20th Grand Slam with 5-set epic win over Cilic: He defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his 6th Australian Open title in Melbourne. Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91: Kamprad’s furniture chain, which he started when he was 17, became hugely popular for its ready-to-assemble furniture.