The big news: Centre hopes to pass triple talaq bill during Budget session, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three arrested for the death of a Mumbai man who was sucked into MRI machine, and the Congress asked for a judicial probe into the UP protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Will do everything’ to get triple talaq bill passed during Budget session, says government: The Parliament session begins on January 29.
- Man dies in Mumbai’s Nair Hospital after getting sucked into MRI machine, 3 arrested: The doctor, a ward boy who asked Rajesh Maru to take an oxygen cylinder inside the MRI room, and ward attendant were arrested.
- Congress demands independent investigation by a High Court judge into Kasganj violence: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration caused the clashes.
- Internet restrictions, call for a shutdown disrupt normal life in South Kashmir districts: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked the Army unit involved in the incident for murder and attempt to murder.
- Karnataka government edits circular ordering cases against ‘innocent minorities’ be dropped: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the words ‘all innocent minorities’ in the order was a typographical error that has been replaced with ‘innocent people’.
- PMO instructed to disclose names of people who travel with Modi on foreign trips: Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur was hearing cases where RTI applicants said they were not given answers about the PM’s delegation on foreign trips.
- Former DGP convicted in 1990 molestation case among dignitaries at Republic Day event in Haryana: SPS Rathore was convicted of molesting a minor in 1990, three years before she committed suicide.
- Toll from Taliban attack in Kabul rises to 103, 235 people injured: The bomb had been planted in an ambulance in an area close to the European Union office and High Peace Council buildings.
- Roger Federer claims 20th Grand Slam with 5-set epic win over Cilic: He defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his 6th Australian Open title in Melbourne.
- Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91: Kamprad’s furniture chain, which he started when he was 17, became hugely popular for its ready-to-assemble furniture.