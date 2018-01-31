A look at the headlines right now:

MEA withdraws decision to introduce orange-coloured passports for those with ECR status: The government added that it would continue the practice of printing the last page of passports. Centre asks Uttar Pradesh government for report on violence in Kasganj: The MHA has asked the state government to explain the steps that were taken to restore peace following the clashes on Republic Day. Aadhaar helps citizen-centric delivery of services, but data can be misused, says Supreme Court: The five-judge Constitution bench said through the programme the government has been able to provide benefits to communities under welfare schemes. Veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha launches political action forum to take on Centre’s policies: The Rashtra Manch is not a political party, but a ‘national movement’, said the former Union minister. Muslims in India are targeted under various pretexts, says Jammu and Kashmir’s deputy grand mufti: They should ask for a separate country within India if their persecution continues, Nasirul Islam added. Centre raises salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges by nearly 200%: The judges will draw these salaries in addition to perks such as official residence, cars, staff and allowances. One person shot dead, five injured after two groups clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi: The police said that the attack was related to a personal rivalry between the victim and the person who hired the gunmen. Actor Sooraj Pancholi charged with abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide in 2013: The actor pleaded his innocence, and the trial will commence on February 14, his lawyer said. Four-year-old girl critical after man falls on her from a third-floor balcony in Chennai: Residents told police that the man appeared to be drunk and was leaning on the parapet wall, when he slipped. I never said that Mahatma Gandhi did not utter ‘Hey Ram’ when Nathuram Godse shot him, says aide: Nonagenarian Venkita Kalyanam said he ‘could not hear anything due to the commotion’ after the leader was shot.