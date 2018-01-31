The big news: MEA withdraws plan to issue orange-coloured passports, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit report on Kasganj violence, and the SC said Aadhaar data could possibly be misused.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MEA withdraws decision to introduce orange-coloured passports for those with ECR status: The government added that it would continue the practice of printing the last page of passports.
- Centre asks Uttar Pradesh government for report on violence in Kasganj: The MHA has asked the state government to explain the steps that were taken to restore peace following the clashes on Republic Day.
- Aadhaar helps citizen-centric delivery of services, but data can be misused, says Supreme Court: The five-judge Constitution bench said through the programme the government has been able to provide benefits to communities under welfare schemes.
- Veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha launches political action forum to take on Centre’s policies: The Rashtra Manch is not a political party, but a ‘national movement’, said the former Union minister.
- Muslims in India are targeted under various pretexts, says Jammu and Kashmir’s deputy grand mufti: They should ask for a separate country within India if their persecution continues, Nasirul Islam added.
- Centre raises salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges by nearly 200%: The judges will draw these salaries in addition to perks such as official residence, cars, staff and allowances.
- One person shot dead, five injured after two groups clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi: The police said that the attack was related to a personal rivalry between the victim and the person who hired the gunmen.
- Actor Sooraj Pancholi charged with abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide in 2013: The actor pleaded his innocence, and the trial will commence on February 14, his lawyer said.
- Four-year-old girl critical after man falls on her from a third-floor balcony in Chennai: Residents told police that the man appeared to be drunk and was leaning on the parapet wall, when he slipped.
- I never said that Mahatma Gandhi did not utter ‘Hey Ram’ when Nathuram Godse shot him, says aide: Nonagenarian Venkita Kalyanam said he ‘could not hear anything due to the commotion’ after the leader was shot.