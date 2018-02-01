The big news: Centre promises higher crop price for farmers in Budget, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP lost the Mandalgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan during bye-elections, and the Congress demanded an SIT inquiry into Judge Loya’s death.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre announces major healthcare scheme in Budget, promises farmers an increase in crop prices: The government left income tax unchanged, while introducing Standard Deduction for salaried class.
- Congress wins Rajasthan’s Mandalgarh seat in bye-poll elections; TMC wins Naopara in West Bengal: In a blow to the BJP government in Rajasthan, the Congress was also headed for a win in two Lok Sabha seats – Ajmer and Alwar.
- Congress demands special investigation team probe in Judge Loya’s death: Pointing to ‘mysterious’ deaths of two of Loya’s friends and discrepancies in medical reports, the Congress said ‘circumstances are telling their own story’.
- Ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, wife named as accused in chargesheet: The Enforcement Directorate had earlier claimed that it had recorded the statements of several witnesses and had investigated bank transactions.
- Sensex, Nifty rise again after declining during Arun Jaitley’s Budget speech: The government announced long-term capital gains on equities exceeding Rs1 lakh to be taxed at the rate of 10%.
- IAF officer taken into custody for allegedly leaking classified information: Investigators believe the officer was in touch with a woman through social media and had shared sensitive documents with her.
- Seventy-one schools shut in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera as Pakistan violates ceasefire, say officials: Heavy shelling was reported in Kampla, Lam and Anwas Bhandar areas of Rajouri district’s Nowshera town.
- Kochi college suspends classes after north Indian students claim they were tricked into eating beef: Some students have claimed that they were told that the beef cutlets being served at a college event were a vegetarian dish.
- One killed as train carrying US Republican lawmakers hits truck: The White House said no members of the Congress were seriously injured.
- Google celebrates publication of author Kamala Das’s autobiography My Story with a doodle: The autobiography was published in Malayalam as Ente Katha on February 1, 1973.