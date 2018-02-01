A look at the headlines right now:

Centre announces major healthcare scheme in Budget, promises farmers an increase in crop prices: The government left income tax unchanged, while introducing Standard Deduction for salaried class. Congress wins Rajasthan’s Mandalgarh seat in bye-poll elections; TMC wins Naopara in West Bengal: In a blow to the BJP government in Rajasthan, the Congress was also headed for a win in two Lok Sabha seats – Ajmer and Alwar. Congress demands special investigation team probe in Judge Loya’s death: Pointing to ‘mysterious’ deaths of two of Loya’s friends and discrepancies in medical reports, the Congress said ‘circumstances are telling their own story’. Ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, wife named as accused in chargesheet: The Enforcement Directorate had earlier claimed that it had recorded the statements of several witnesses and had investigated bank transactions. Sensex, Nifty rise again after declining during Arun Jaitley’s Budget speech: The government announced long-term capital gains on equities exceeding Rs1 lakh to be taxed at the rate of 10%. IAF officer taken into custody for allegedly leaking classified information: Investigators believe the officer was in touch with a woman through social media and had shared sensitive documents with her. Seventy-one schools shut in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera as Pakistan violates ceasefire, say officials: Heavy shelling was reported in Kampla, Lam and Anwas Bhandar areas of Rajouri district’s Nowshera town. Kochi college suspends classes after north Indian students claim they were tricked into eating beef: Some students have claimed that they were told that the beef cutlets being served at a college event were a vegetarian dish. One killed as train carrying US Republican lawmakers hits truck: The White House said no members of the Congress were seriously injured. Google celebrates publication of author Kamala Das’s autobiography My Story with a doodle: The autobiography was published in Malayalam as Ente Katha on February 1, 1973.