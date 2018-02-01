A look at the headlines in the sector:

Arun Jaitley presents Budget 2018 with healthcare plan for 50 crore people, higher crop prices for farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Budget “development-friendly”, but the Opposition criticised it. Congress wins all three bye-poll seats in Rajasthan, TMC wins Naopara and Uluberia in Bengal: The Congress won the Mandalgarh Assembly constituency by 12,976 votes, the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by 84,414 votes and Alwar by 1,96,496 votes. Chief justice introduces new subject-wise roster system in the Supreme Court, will hear PILs himself: Four senior top court judges had claimed that Dipak Misra had assigned important cases arbitrarily. Arun Jaitley announces Gobar Dhan scheme for managing cattle dung: Presenting the 2018 Budget, the finance minister also set a fiscal deficit target of 3.3%, said the Centre would crack down on cryptocurrencies and increased customs duty on mobile phones. UN special envoy to Myanmar says military operations against Rohingya ‘bear hallmarks of a genocide’: Yanghee Lee said reports of mass graves found in villages must be examined. SC Collegium makes public its recommendations of Justice Joseph, advocate Indu Malhotra to top court: The collegium also published the names it has recommended for appointment to the chief justice position in 10 high courts. Alwar Police file cow smuggling charges against Pehlu Khan’s aides and two others: The police claimed that they failed to produce the receipt from the cattle market they said they visited or the transport permit for the animals. Jammu and Kashmir government says it cannot pay compensation to man used as a ‘human shield’: Paying Farooq Ahmad Dar would be akin to condemning the Army officer accused of strapping him to a jeep without actually hearing him, the state said. Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha says he will not quit party, dares it to expel him: The government has created an atmosphere of terror in the country instead of addressing problems with the economy, the former finance minister said. Poland approves bill that bans any suggestion of its role in Holocaust atrocities: The legislation has drawn criticism from Israel and United States.