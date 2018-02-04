The big news: BJP tries to reassure TDP as alliance hits rocky ground, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley said Budget 2018 was popular, not populist, and an IIT-Bombay department is believed to have banned non-veg food in a canteen.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Upset with Budget, Telugu Desam Party holds meeting to discuss alliance with BJP: The party’s National President Amit Shah has reportedly asked Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is also the TDP chief, to not make any tough decisions.
- The Union Budget is popular, not populist, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He said the Budget blends both economy and politics and denied that it did not give the middle class any tax relief.
- IIT-Bombay department issues notice banning non-vegetarian food in cafeteria: The institute later denied reports that quoted a spokesperson and faculty member defending the move.
- Taking a flight cheaper than travelling by autorickshaw on per kilometre basis, says Union minister: Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation, said India has the cheapest airfares in the world.
- Two arrested in Surat for using stolen biometric data to divert subsidised food items: The accused used software available for Rs 15,000 to create fake records of food grains sold, the police said.
- Delhi Police detain fourth minor accused in death of a Class 9 student after school brawl: Officers had earlier detained three others after CCTV camera footage showed the five boys fighting in the toilet.
- Centre to spend Rs 50 crore to tag four crore cows in Aadhaar-like system, reports the Hindustan Times: Under the programme, milk-producing cows will get unique IDs and health cards in a bid to make dairy farming more remunerative.
- Haryana Police say accused ‘mistakenly’ assaulted J&K students, Muslim men were ‘original targets’: The superintendent of police of Mahendragarh said the six accused had beaten up five Muslim men the same day.
- Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh will go cashless from April, reports The Times of India: Under a new excise policy, the state has made it mandatory for vendors to accept digital payments, a move aimed at ensuring that customers are not overcharged.
- HRD Ministry starts inquiry against Jamia vice chancellor for alleged irregularities, reports The Indian Express: The investigation was initiated after a professor alleged wasteful expenditure by Talat Ahmad.