A look at the headlines right now:

Upset with Budget, Telugu Desam Party holds meeting to discuss alliance with BJP: The party’s National President Amit Shah has reportedly asked Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is also the TDP chief, to not make any tough decisions. The Union Budget is popular, not populist, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He said the Budget blends both economy and politics and denied that it did not give the middle class any tax relief. IIT-Bombay department issues notice banning non-vegetarian food in cafeteria: The institute later denied reports that quoted a spokesperson and faculty member defending the move. Taking a flight cheaper than travelling by autorickshaw on per kilometre basis, says Union minister: Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation, said India has the cheapest airfares in the world. Two arrested in Surat for using stolen biometric data to divert subsidised food items: The accused used software available for Rs 15,000 to create fake records of food grains sold, the police said. Delhi Police detain fourth minor accused in death of a Class 9 student after school brawl: Officers had earlier detained three others after CCTV camera footage showed the five boys fighting in the toilet. Centre to spend Rs 50 crore to tag four crore cows in Aadhaar-like system, reports the Hindustan Times: Under the programme, milk-producing cows will get unique IDs and health cards in a bid to make dairy farming more remunerative. Haryana Police say accused ‘mistakenly’ assaulted J&K students, Muslim men were ‘original targets’: The superintendent of police of Mahendragarh said the six accused had beaten up five Muslim men the same day. Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh will go cashless from April, reports The Times of India: Under a new excise policy, the state has made it mandatory for vendors to accept digital payments, a move aimed at ensuring that customers are not overcharged. HRD Ministry starts inquiry against Jamia vice chancellor for alleged irregularities, reports The Indian Express: The investigation was initiated after a professor alleged wasteful expenditure by Talat Ahmad.