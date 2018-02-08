A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi accuses Manik Sarkar government of creating an atmosphere of terror in Tripura: At a rally in Sonamura, the PM asked why people in the state do not earn the minimum wages even though the CPI(M) government has been in power for 25 years. Five men arrested for helping militant escape from hospital in Srinagar: On Wednesday, the Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed it helped Mohammad Naveed Jat escape from the hospital. Rahul Gandhi is now my boss too, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress MPs: Citing the party’s performance in Gujarat and Rajasthan, she said the process to revive the party’s fortunes has begun. TDP leaders protest against Budget in Parliament, Congress criticises PM’s comments about its leader: Meanwhile, Left parties called for a shutdown in Andhra Pradesh to protest against Union Budget. Union minister Giriraj Singh, 32 others booked in alleged land grabbing case: They are accused of acquiring two acres of plot belonging to Ram Narayan Prasad, a resident of Asopur village in Danapur. Bangladesh court sentences former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to five years for corruption: Zia’s son Tarique Rahman and four others were sentenced to 10 years in the case. Cabinet approves scheme to set up 24 new medical colleges across India: All the new institutes have been proposed in hospitals that are in under-served areas. Pakistan court awards death sentence to one, jail term to 30 in Mashal Khan murder case: The anti-terrorism court in Abbotabad, however, acquitted 26 students for lack of evidence. SC asks Uttar Pradesh to file plan to protect and preserve Taj Mahal in four weeks: The bench also asked the state government to give details about the number of trees planted in and around the monument and the Taj Trapezium Zone. Maldives sends envoys to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to update them on its situation: The United Nations criticised the emergency in the island nation, calling it an ‘all-out attack on democracy’.