The big news: Modi asks Tripura voters to reject the ruling Left government, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Five men were arrested for helping a militant escape from a Srinagar hospital, and Sonia Gandhi said her son was now her boss too.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi accuses Manik Sarkar government of creating an atmosphere of terror in Tripura: At a rally in Sonamura, the PM asked why people in the state do not earn the minimum wages even though the CPI(M) government has been in power for 25 years.
- Five men arrested for helping militant escape from hospital in Srinagar: On Wednesday, the Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed it helped Mohammad Naveed Jat escape from the hospital.
- Rahul Gandhi is now my boss too, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress MPs: Citing the party’s performance in Gujarat and Rajasthan, she said the process to revive the party’s fortunes has begun.
- TDP leaders protest against Budget in Parliament, Congress criticises PM’s comments about its leader: Meanwhile, Left parties called for a shutdown in Andhra Pradesh to protest against Union Budget.
- Union minister Giriraj Singh, 32 others booked in alleged land grabbing case: They are accused of acquiring two acres of plot belonging to Ram Narayan Prasad, a resident of Asopur village in Danapur.
- Bangladesh court sentences former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to five years for corruption: Zia’s son Tarique Rahman and four others were sentenced to 10 years in the case.
- Cabinet approves scheme to set up 24 new medical colleges across India: All the new institutes have been proposed in hospitals that are in under-served areas.
- Pakistan court awards death sentence to one, jail term to 30 in Mashal Khan murder case: The anti-terrorism court in Abbotabad, however, acquitted 26 students for lack of evidence.
- SC asks Uttar Pradesh to file plan to protect and preserve Taj Mahal in four weeks: The bench also asked the state government to give details about the number of trees planted in and around the monument and the Taj Trapezium Zone.
- Maldives sends envoys to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to update them on its situation: The United Nations criticised the emergency in the island nation, calling it an ‘all-out attack on democracy’.