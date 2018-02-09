The big news: 114 MPs ask president for inquiry into judge Loya’s death, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An Indian journalist was arrested in Maldives, and Rahul Gandhi said the defence minister had agreed to disclose the price of Rafale aircraft.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 114 Opposition MPs approach president demanding Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into judge Loya’s death: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Ram Nath Kovind had responded positively to the delegation.
- Two journalists, including an Indian, arrested in Maldives for allegedly breaching immigration law: The state of emergency gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest people.
- Rahul Gandhi says defence minister had earlier agreed to disclose the price of the Rafale aircraft: The Congress also posed several questions to the government about the agreement.
- US government shutdown ends after House of Representatives passes spending bill: President Donald Trump called the legislation a “big, big victory” for the military.
- Kerala tops health index, Uttar Pradesh takes bottom spot in NITI Aayog report: Among small states, Mizoram ranked first, followed by Manipur and Goa.
- Asteroid expected to pass near earth early on Saturday, says NASA: The NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey discovered it on February 4.
- SC stays provisions of Finance Act 2017 that amended rules to appoint members to tribunals like NGT: The top court said the interim arrangement will continue until it decides on pleas challenging the amendments of the bill.
- Police arrest school teacher in Kolkata for allegedly sexually assaulting Class 2 girl: Several parents protested outside Carmel Primary School on Friday.
- NHRC seeks report on alleged human rights violations against Army officers in Jammu and Kashmir: The National Human Rights Commission said it was acting on a complaint filed by the children of Army officers.
- Investor Mahesh Murthy granted anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case: He is accused of sending derogatory and obscene messages to women.