A look at the headlines right now:

114 Opposition MPs approach president demanding Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into judge Loya’s death: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Ram Nath Kovind had responded positively to the delegation. Two journalists, including an Indian, arrested in Maldives for allegedly breaching immigration law: The state of emergency gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest people. Rahul Gandhi says defence minister had earlier agreed to disclose the price of the Rafale aircraft: The Congress also posed several questions to the government about the agreement. US government shutdown ends after House of Representatives passes spending bill: President Donald Trump called the legislation a “big, big victory” for the military. Kerala tops health index, Uttar Pradesh takes bottom spot in NITI Aayog report: Among small states, Mizoram ranked first, followed by Manipur and Goa. Asteroid expected to pass near earth early on Saturday, says NASA: The NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey discovered it on February 4. SC stays provisions of Finance Act 2017 that amended rules to appoint members to tribunals like NGT: The top court said the interim arrangement will continue until it decides on pleas challenging the amendments of the bill. Police arrest school teacher in Kolkata for allegedly sexually assaulting Class 2 girl: Several parents protested outside Carmel Primary School on Friday. NHRC seeks report on alleged human rights violations against Army officers in Jammu and Kashmir: The National Human Rights Commission said it was acting on a complaint filed by the children of Army officers. Investor Mahesh Murthy granted anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case: He is accused of sending derogatory and obscene messages to women.