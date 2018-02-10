A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Two JeM militants, two soldiers killed in attack on Jammu camp, Army says gun battle still on: Of the nine people injured, two are in critical condition.  
  2. Narendra Modi says India hopes Palestine will soon become a free country: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said they rely on India’s role as an international force.  
  3. ‘PM Modi’s words are empty, he does not fulfill his promises,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: The Congress president also said that the prime minister ‘seized’ the Rafale contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to his ‘friend’.  
  4. Women take a swipe at Goa chief minister, share photos of their drinks: Manohar Parrikar had said he was worried because women have started drinking beer.  
  5. Double-decker bus topples in Hong Kong, killing 19 passengers: Rescuers had to cut open the top of the vehicle to save the people trapped inside.  
  6. Only SC verdict in the case will be acceptable, says Muslim personal law board: A report said the board has launched an investigation into Maulana Salman Nadwi’s meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for an out-of-court settlement.  
  7. Four BJP Yuva Morcha activists arrested for vandalising residence of Odisha CM’s aide, say police: The attackers accused V Karthikeyan Pandian, who is the chief minister’s private secretary, of working for the ruling Biju Janata Dal.  
  8. Arun Jaitley says fiscal revenue will flow more easily in 2018-’19 financial year: The finance minister dismissed concerns about crude oil prices.  
  9. Maldives to deport arrested journalists on Saturday, says it will not take other legal steps: Money Sharma, a photojournalist from Punjab, and Atish Patel, a video correspondent of British-Indian origin, work for the news agency Agence France-Presse.  
  10. Unapologetic Vijay Sardesai says video of tourist urinating from bus prompted his ‘scum’ comment: The agriculture minister insisted he was not being xenophobic, but had only spoken up for his state.  