Two JeM militants, two soldiers killed in attack on Jammu camp, Army says gun battle still on: Of the nine people injured, two are in critical condition. Narendra Modi says India hopes Palestine will soon become a free country: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said they rely on India’s role as an international force. ‘PM Modi’s words are empty, he does not fulfill his promises,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: The Congress president also said that the prime minister ‘seized’ the Rafale contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to his ‘friend’. Women take a swipe at Goa chief minister, share photos of their drinks: Manohar Parrikar had said he was worried because women have started drinking beer. Double-decker bus topples in Hong Kong, killing 19 passengers: Rescuers had to cut open the top of the vehicle to save the people trapped inside. Only SC verdict in the case will be acceptable, says Muslim personal law board: A report said the board has launched an investigation into Maulana Salman Nadwi’s meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for an out-of-court settlement. Four BJP Yuva Morcha activists arrested for vandalising residence of Odisha CM’s aide, say police: The attackers accused V Karthikeyan Pandian, who is the chief minister’s private secretary, of working for the ruling Biju Janata Dal. Arun Jaitley says fiscal revenue will flow more easily in 2018-’19 financial year: The finance minister dismissed concerns about crude oil prices. Maldives to deport arrested journalists on Saturday, says it will not take other legal steps: Money Sharma, a photojournalist from Punjab, and Atish Patel, a video correspondent of British-Indian origin, work for the news agency Agence France-Presse. Unapologetic Vijay Sardesai says video of tourist urinating from bus prompted his ‘scum’ comment: The agriculture minister insisted he was not being xenophobic, but had only spoken up for his state.