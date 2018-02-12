The big news: 2 bodies recovered after Russian flight crashes and kills 71, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi, in UAE, said technology should be used for development, not destruction, and a Jat outfit called off its protest in Haryana.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Russian aircraft crashes near Moscow, all 71 people on board dead: The passenger flight crashed soon after it took off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.
- Use technology for development, not destruction, Narendra Modi tells world leaders in UAE: The prime minister was delivering the keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
- Haryana government agrees to withdraw cases against Jat protestors, outfit calls off agitation: Their protest on February 15 would have clashed with the motorcycle rally planned during BJP President Amit Shah’s visit to Jind.
- Five soldiers, one civilian killed in attack on Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu: Three militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were also gunned down, the Army said.
- We have proposed barring people facing serious charges from contesting polls, EC tells Supreme Court: The poll panel said it had actively taken steps to decriminalise politics and also made recommendations to the Centre.
- AIMPLB expels member who suggested out-of-court settlement in Ayodhya dispute: The member, Salman Nadwi, was also seen in a video suggesting that the site of the Babri Masjid could be moved out of Ayodhya.
- Telugu Desam Party calls BJPs report on central aid to Andhra Pradesh a ‘cinema script’: The TDP asserted that it wants the government to fulfil all the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 .
- Reserve Bank of India says it is still processing demonetised notes, in an ‘expedited manner’: The central bank did not give an expected date for when the process would be complete.
- BJP will replace CPI(M)’s ‘politics of violence’ with development, claims Amit Shah in Tripura: In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi’s time is running out and he must fulfil his promises now.
- Army needs months to prepare for battle but RSS needs only a few days, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a military organisation, but it has ‘discipline like the military’.