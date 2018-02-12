A look at the headlines right now:

Russian aircraft crashes near Moscow, all 71 people on board dead: The passenger flight crashed soon after it took off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. Use technology for development, not destruction, Narendra Modi tells world leaders in UAE: The prime minister was delivering the keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai. Haryana government agrees to withdraw cases against Jat protestors, outfit calls off agitation: Their protest on February 15 would have clashed with the motorcycle rally planned during BJP President Amit Shah’s visit to Jind. Five soldiers, one civilian killed in attack on Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu: Three militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were also gunned down, the Army said. We have proposed barring people facing serious charges from contesting polls, EC tells Supreme Court: The poll panel said it had actively taken steps to decriminalise politics and also made recommendations to the Centre. AIMPLB expels member who suggested out-of-court settlement in Ayodhya dispute: The member, Salman Nadwi, was also seen in a video suggesting that the site of the Babri Masjid could be moved out of Ayodhya. Telugu Desam Party calls BJPs report on central aid to Andhra Pradesh a ‘cinema script’: The TDP asserted that it wants the government to fulfil all the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 . Reserve Bank of India says it is still processing demonetised notes, in an ‘expedited manner’: The central bank did not give an expected date for when the process would be complete.

BJP will replace CPI(M)’s ‘politics of violence’ with development, claims Amit Shah in Tripura: In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi’s time is running out and he must fulfil his promises now.

Army needs months to prepare for battle but RSS needs only a few days, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a military organisation, but it has ‘discipline like the military’.