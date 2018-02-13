The big news: Mehbooba Mufti says Indo-Pak talks only way to end violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Opposition wants Mohan Bhagwat to apologise for remarks on the Army, and the Bombay HC asked CBI about security for Sohrabuddin case witnesses.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘India and Pakistan have had enough wars, dialogue is the only option now,’ says Mehbooba Mufti: She made the statement after a CRPF constable died in a gunfight with militants in Srinagar and two days after suspected JeM militants attacked an Army camp in Jammu, for which Nirmala Sitharaman said ‘Pakistan will pay’.
- Opposition says Mohan Bhagwat’s comment on Army an ‘insult to every Indian’, he must apologise: Earlier, the RSS had said Bhagwat’s comments were ‘misrepresented’ and clarified that he did not compare RSS workers with soldiers.
- After many witnesses in Sohrabuddin case turn hostile, Bombay HC questions CBI’s security provisions: In January, media reports had said that 27 of the 40 prosecution witnesses in the case had turned hostile over the past two months.
- Vijay Mallya loses battle against Singapore’s BOC Aviation, told to pay $90 million in claims: The company had claimed that Kingfisher Airlines had paid an insufficient amount in security deposit for the leasing of four aircraft.
- Bus torched in Allahabad to protest against law student’s murder: Police teams in riot gear were called in to control the students.
- Pakistan bans UN-designated terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa: The ordinance amends the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 and allows authorities to freeze the assets of 27 such outfits.
- Rajasthan will spend Rs 8,000 crore on loan waivers for farmers, says Vasundhara Raje: Farmers will get waivers on loans up to Rs 50,000 taken before September 30, 2017.
- International charity Oxfam’s deputy chief resigns amid sexual misconduct scandal: Penny Lawrence said that she took full responsibility for the charity’s failure to adequately respond to the allegations.
- India’s overall forest and tree cover increases by 1% since 2015, says report: According to The India State of Forest Report, the forest cover increased by 6,778 sqkm and tree cover by 1,243 sqkm
- NIA to investigate militant’s escape from Srinagar hospital: Two policemen were killed in the shooting that helped Mohammed Naveed Jat flee.