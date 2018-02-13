A look at the headlines right now:

‘India and Pakistan have had enough wars, dialogue is the only option now,’ says Mehbooba Mufti: She made the statement after a CRPF constable died in a gunfight with militants in Srinagar and two days after suspected JeM militants attacked an Army camp in Jammu, for which Nirmala Sitharaman said ‘Pakistan will pay’. Opposition says Mohan Bhagwat’s comment on Army an ‘insult to every Indian’, he must apologise: Earlier, the RSS had said Bhagwat’s comments were ‘misrepresented’ and clarified that he did not compare RSS workers with soldiers. After many witnesses in Sohrabuddin case turn hostile, Bombay HC questions CBI’s security provisions: In January, media reports had said that 27 of the 40 prosecution witnesses in the case had turned hostile over the past two months.

Vijay Mallya loses battle against Singapore’s BOC Aviation, told to pay $90 million in claims: The company had claimed that Kingfisher Airlines had paid an insufficient amount in security deposit for the leasing of four aircraft. Bus torched in Allahabad to protest against law student’s murder: Police teams in riot gear were called in to control the students. Pakistan bans UN-designated terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa: The ordinance amends the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 and allows authorities to freeze the assets of 27 such outfits. Rajasthan will spend Rs 8,000 crore on loan waivers for farmers, says Vasundhara Raje: Farmers will get waivers on loans up to Rs 50,000 taken before September 30, 2017. International charity Oxfam’s deputy chief resigns amid sexual misconduct scandal: Penny Lawrence said that she took full responsibility for the charity’s failure to adequately respond to the allegations.

India’s overall forest and tree cover increases by 1% since 2015, says report: According to The India State of Forest Report, the forest cover increased by 6,778 sqkm and tree cover by 1,243 sqkm NIA to investigate militant’s escape from Srinagar hospital: Two policemen were killed in the shooting that helped Mohammed Naveed Jat flee.