Defence Ministry approves purchase of weapons including rifles, machine guns worth Rs 15,935 crore: The Defence Acquisition Council cleared the purchase of 5,719 sniper rifles for the Army and the Indian Air Force. Two militants killed on second day of encounter near Karan Nagar CRPF camp in Srinagar: Security forces recovered another soldier’s body during Sunjuwan attack clearance operations, taking the toll to 10, and Pakistan warned that any aggression from New Delhi will be met with an equal and proportionate response. Five dead, 7 injured after blast at Cochin Shipyard; Nitin Gadkari orders inquiry: The explosion took place on board ONGC’s drill ship Sagar Bhushan, which was docked at the yard for repairs. Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu the richest CM, Tripura’s Manik Sarkar the poorest, finds ADR report: As many as 11 out of 31 chief ministers have criminal cases against them. Court frames terror charges against Indian Mujahideen’s Yasin Bhatkal: Five cases had been filed in connection with the explosions that took place in Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash 1 and Barakhamba Road in Delhi in September 2008. Philippines President Duterte criticised for ordering troops to shoot female rebels in the genitals: The statement may encourage sexual violence and war crimes, human rights groups said. Centre may change law to allow victims of child sexual abuse to report crime years later: Maneka Gandhi says Centre may change laws to allow confiscating property of NRI men who desert wives. Supreme Court judge AM Khanwilkar recuses himself from hearing in Bofors case: The judge did not give any reason for opting out Jharkhand government will set up a committee to define ‘hunger deaths’: The decision was made after the state recorded a series of deaths over the past few months that activists claim were caused by starvation. South Africa’s ruling party announces decision to remove Jacob Zuma from presidency: Zuma, who had earlier defied the party’s call to step down within 48 hours, is likely to respond on Wednesday.