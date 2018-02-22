The big news: Army chief’s remarks on Assamese party condemned as political, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: AAP members protested outside Rajnath Singh’s home in Delhi, and the Supreme Court adjourned the Hadiya case for further hearing on March 8.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AIUDF head urges president to take note of Army chief’s ‘political’ remarks on his party: While speaking on Bangladeshi migrants in the North East, General Bipin Rawat said the Assamese party had grown faster than the BJP over the years.
- AAP members protest outside Rajnath Singh’s home after he condemns chief secretary’s alleged assault: Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
- Can a court interfere when consenting adults say they married, asks Supreme Court in Hadiya case: Chief Justice Dipak Misra questioned the Kerala High Court’s ruling that annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Shafin Jahan based on her father’s petition.
- Invite to Khalistani militant to an event with Justin Trudeau rescinded after row: The Canadian prime minister was criticised by the media, which has been questioning his soft stand on pro-Khalistan groups.
- Vipul Ambani was directly involved in the Rs 11,400-crore PNB scam, CBI tells court: The agency said he was fully aware of the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking, and the applications were made from his Mumbai office.
- Goa CM Manohar Parrikar back home after a week in hospital, is likely to present Budget today: The chief minister was being treated for a pancreatic ailment in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital from February 15.
- ‘Nitish Kumar released ghosts in my bungalow,’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on vacating government house: While the JD(U) called his remarks a publicity stunt, the RJD said the former minister had got two notices from the state building construction department.
- Donald Trump suggests arming teachers with guns to stop school shootings: The US president also promised to improve background and mental health checks on people who buy guns.
- India slips two ranks – 81 among 180 – in Transparency International’s index on corruption in 2017: Countries with the least protection for the press and NGOs ‘tend to have the worst rates of corruption’, the report said.
- Security forces call off operation in Kashmir’s Bandipora district after militants escape, one soldier injured: Meanwhile, an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops was reported in the Uri sector.