A look at the headlines right now:

AIUDF head urges president to take note of Army chief’s ‘political’ remarks on his party: While speaking on Bangladeshi migrants in the North East, General Bipin Rawat said the Assamese party had grown faster than the BJP over the years. AAP members protest outside Rajnath Singh’s home after he condemns chief secretary’s alleged assault: Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Can a court interfere when consenting adults say they married, asks Supreme Court in Hadiya case: Chief Justice Dipak Misra questioned the Kerala High Court’s ruling that annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Shafin Jahan based on her father’s petition. Invite to Khalistani militant to an event with Justin Trudeau rescinded after row: The Canadian prime minister was criticised by the media, which has been questioning his soft stand on pro-Khalistan groups.

Vipul Ambani was directly involved in the Rs 11,400-crore PNB scam, CBI tells court: The agency said he was fully aware of the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking, and the applications were made from his Mumbai office. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar back home after a week in hospital, is likely to present Budget today: The chief minister was being treated for a pancreatic ailment in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital from February 15. ‘Nitish Kumar released ghosts in my bungalow,’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on vacating government house: While the JD(U) called his remarks a publicity stunt, the RJD said the former minister had got two notices from the state building construction department. Donald Trump suggests arming teachers with guns to stop school shootings: The US president also promised to improve background and mental health checks on people who buy guns. India slips two ranks – 81 among 180 – in Transparency International’s index on corruption in 2017: Countries with the least protection for the press and NGOs ‘tend to have the worst rates of corruption’, the report said. Security forces call off operation in Kashmir’s Bandipora district after militants escape, one soldier injured: Meanwhile, an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops was reported in the Uri sector.

