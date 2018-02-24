A look at the headlines right now:

Modi breaks silence on loan defaulters, promises action against financial irregularities: The government has solved 2,700 insolvency-related cases in three months, the prime minister said at the Global Business Summit. Key accused in Nabha jailbreak arrested in Hong Kong, India to request his extradition: Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi, was arrested in connection with a robbery. ‘Remove mistrust’ with officials, LG tells Kejriwal after alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary: This was the first meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had with Delhi ministers after Anshu Prakash said he was assaulted at Kejriwal’s home. United States imposes new sanctions on North Korea, Donald Trump warns of ‘phase two’: The US Department of The Treasury said the sanctions were the largest-ever to date. I like Rahul Gandhi but he is not my leader, says Hardik Patel: The Patidar leader added that Priyanka Gandhi should join politics. Supreme Court Collegium recommends 37 new judges for High Courts: The collegium made recommendations for judges in the Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay High Courts. Priyanka Chopra terminates contract with Nirav Modi’s jewellery brand: The businessman was accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 11,380 crore. Poll panel to hold biennial elections to replace 58 retiring Rajya Sabha members on March 23: Bye-elections will also be held for the Council of States from Kerala, as its MP Veerendra Kumar resigned from Rajya Sabha in December. United Nations says it got 40 complaints of sex abuse in October-December: Fighting sex abuse and helping victims is a key priority for the UN this year, the world body said. India, Canada sign six pacts as Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Justin Trudeau: The Indian prime minister said terrorism and extremism were a threat to both the countries.