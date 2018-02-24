The big news: Narendra Modi promises zero tolerance for loan defaulters, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The key accused in the Nabha jailbreak was arrested in Hong Kong, and the Delhi chief minister met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi breaks silence on loan defaulters, promises action against financial irregularities: The government has solved 2,700 insolvency-related cases in three months, the prime minister said at the Global Business Summit.
- Key accused in Nabha jailbreak arrested in Hong Kong, India to request his extradition: Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi, was arrested in connection with a robbery.
- ‘Remove mistrust’ with officials, LG tells Kejriwal after alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary: This was the first meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had with Delhi ministers after Anshu Prakash said he was assaulted at Kejriwal’s home.
- United States imposes new sanctions on North Korea, Donald Trump warns of ‘phase two’: The US Department of The Treasury said the sanctions were the largest-ever to date.
- I like Rahul Gandhi but he is not my leader, says Hardik Patel: The Patidar leader added that Priyanka Gandhi should join politics.
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends 37 new judges for High Courts: The collegium made recommendations for judges in the Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay High Courts.
- Priyanka Chopra terminates contract with Nirav Modi’s jewellery brand: The businessman was accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 11,380 crore.
- Poll panel to hold biennial elections to replace 58 retiring Rajya Sabha members on March 23: Bye-elections will also be held for the Council of States from Kerala, as its MP Veerendra Kumar resigned from Rajya Sabha in December.
- United Nations says it got 40 complaints of sex abuse in October-December: Fighting sex abuse and helping victims is a key priority for the UN this year, the world body said.
- India, Canada sign six pacts as Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Justin Trudeau: The Indian prime minister said terrorism and extremism were a threat to both the countries.