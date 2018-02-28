The big news: Congress says Karti Chidambaram’s arrest driven by vendetta, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Celebrities attended Sridevi’s condolence meet in Mumbai, and the Congress was leading in Mungaoli, Kolaras seats in Madhya Pradesh bye-polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress calls Karti Chidambaram’s arrest a diversionary tactic: The CBI arrested the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram earlier in the day for allegedly violating Foreign Exchange Management Act.
- Fans, Bollywood celebrities attend Sridevi’s condolence meet in Mumbai: The actor will be cremated at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm.
- Congress leading in Mungaoli, Kolaras seats in MP, Biju Janata Dal in Bijepur: In Madhya Pradesh, it is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP while the Odisha bye-elections appeared to be a triangular contest.
- Kanchi mutt Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati dies at 82: The cause of death is not yet known.
- Delhi High Court allows medical aspirants above 25 to submit their applications for NEET: The bench will decide on April 6 if the students can appear for the entrance exam.
- Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, joins Grand Alliance: The former CM had threatened to leave the NDA if his party was not granted a Rajya Sabha seat.
- Maldives says it turned down India’s invitation for naval exercises because of an emergency at home: Indian Navy Chief Sunil Lanba had said that Maldives will not be participating in Milan, a biennial regional naval exercise.
- Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha, accused in hit-and-run case, surrenders: He allegedly rammed his SUV into students outside a government school in Muzaffarpur last week, killing nine of them.
- Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner loses access to top secret White House data: He was among several White House aides whose security clearance was downgraded as their background checks were still pending.
- What’s blue-checked, doe-eyed and futuristic? The Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot: The mascot, which has yet to be named, was selected by elementary school kids from a shortlist instantly recognisable as “made in Japan”.