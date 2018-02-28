A look at the headlines right now:

Congress calls Karti Chidambaram’s arrest a diversionary tactic: The CBI arrested the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram earlier in the day for allegedly violating Foreign Exchange Management Act. Fans, Bollywood celebrities attend Sridevi’s condolence meet in Mumbai: The actor will be cremated at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm. Congress leading in Mungaoli, Kolaras seats in MP, Biju Janata Dal in Bijepur: In Madhya Pradesh, it is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP while the Odisha bye-elections appeared to be a triangular contest. Kanchi mutt Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati dies at 82: The cause of death is not yet known. Delhi High Court allows medical aspirants above 25 to submit their applications for NEET: The bench will decide on April 6 if the students can appear for the entrance exam. Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, joins Grand Alliance: The former CM had threatened to leave the NDA if his party was not granted a Rajya Sabha seat. Maldives says it turned down India’s invitation for naval exercises because of an emergency at home: Indian Navy Chief Sunil Lanba had said that Maldives will not be participating in Milan, a biennial regional naval exercise. Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha, accused in hit-and-run case, surrenders: He allegedly rammed his SUV into students outside a government school in Muzaffarpur last week, killing nine of them. Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner loses access to top secret White House data: He was among several White House aides whose security clearance was downgraded as their background checks were still pending. What’s blue-checked, doe-eyed and futuristic? The Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot: The mascot, which has yet to be named, was selected by elementary school kids from a shortlist instantly recognisable as “made in Japan”.