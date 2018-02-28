The big news: CBI gets custody of Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rose to 7.2% in December quarter, and actor Sridevi was cremated in Mumbai with state honours.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress calls Karti Chidambaram’s arrest in INX Media case a diversionary tactic: Delhi court sent the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody for a day.
- India’s GDP growth rises from 6.3% to 7.2% in the third quarter of 2017: The government also revised its growth forecast for the 2017-’18 financial year to 6.6% from 6.5%.
- Actor Sridevi cremated with state honours in Mumbai: Fans, Bollywood celebrities attended a condolence meet held in her memory.
- Congress retains Madhya Pradesh’s Mungaoli in bye-poll elections; Biju Janata Dal wins Odisha’s Bijepur: In Kolaras, Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav was ahead of BJP’s Devendra Jain by 3,143 votes.
- MEA says India did not invite Khalistani militant to dinner with Justin Trudeau: The Canadian prime minister appeared to agree with his opposition lawmakers that ‘factions within the Indian government’ were behind the Jaspal Atwal debacle.
- I have a business to take care of outside India, cannot return, Nirav Modi tells CBI: The agency has replied that it is mandatory for him to appear by next week.
- Cabinet approves bill to tackle human trafficking, improve rehabilitation of victims: The bill provides for a rehabilitation fund and for the victims and designated courts in every district for quick, time-bound trial.
- CBI registers case against Kolkata-based company after Canara Bank alleges Rs 515-crore fraud: The bank claimed that RP Infosystems got loans on the basis of false and fabricated stock and debtors’ statements.
- Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to give death penalty to rapists of girls aged 12 or below: It also decided to make existing laws related to sexual offences more stringent.
- CBSE relaxes pass-mark norm for Class 10 students as a ‘one-time measure’: Students will have to score 33% overall to clear the exam, instead of having to score the pass mark in both the board exam and internal assessments.