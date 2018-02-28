A look at the headlines right now:

Congress calls Karti Chidambaram’s arrest in INX Media case a diversionary tactic: Delhi court sent the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody for a day. India’s GDP growth rises from 6.3% to 7.2% in the third quarter of 2017: The government also revised its growth forecast for the 2017-’18 financial year to 6.6% from 6.5%. Actor Sridevi cremated with state honours in Mumbai: Fans, Bollywood celebrities attended a condolence meet held in her memory. Congress retains Madhya Pradesh’s Mungaoli in bye-poll elections; Biju Janata Dal wins Odisha’s Bijepur: In Kolaras, Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav was ahead of BJP’s Devendra Jain by 3,143 votes. MEA says India did not invite Khalistani militant to dinner with Justin Trudeau: The Canadian prime minister appeared to agree with his opposition lawmakers that ‘factions within the Indian government’ were behind the Jaspal Atwal debacle. I have a business to take care of outside India, cannot return, Nirav Modi tells CBI: The agency has replied that it is mandatory for him to appear by next week. Cabinet approves bill to tackle human trafficking, improve rehabilitation of victims: The bill provides for a rehabilitation fund and for the victims and designated courts in every district for quick, time-bound trial. CBI registers case against Kolkata-based company after Canara Bank alleges Rs 515-crore fraud: The bank claimed that RP Infosystems got loans on the basis of false and fabricated stock and debtors’ statements. Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to give death penalty to rapists of girls aged 12 or below: It also decided to make existing laws related to sexual offences more stringent. CBSE relaxes pass-mark norm for Class 10 students as a ‘one-time measure’: Students will have to score 33% overall to clear the exam, instead of having to score the pass mark in both the board exam and internal assessments.