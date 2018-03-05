Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will travel to Mumbai for a health check up on Monday, and may go overseas if he requires further treatment, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Parrikar will travel on a private flight and is expected to leave for Mumbai by Monday evening, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified minister as saying.

Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar will be travelling to Mumbai today for further medical checkup and based on doctor’s advice may travel overseas for further treatment. — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 5, 2018

In the afternoon, the chief minister called senior ministers to his home in Dona Paula and formed a cabinet advisory committee that will take charge of administrative decisions in his absence, PTI reported.

“The funds for each ministry has been approved by the chief minister,” an official from Parrikar’s office told The Indian Express. “For now, a three-member committee – Bharatiya Janata Party’s Francis D Souza, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai – will be in charge until the chief minister recovers.”

The official said Parrikar was yet to officially confirm the panel, but will do so before he leaves for Mumbai.

The 62-year-old chief minister has been unwell for weeks. Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 16 with abdominal pain and food poisoning. He was moved to Lilavati Hospital soon after, and was discharged on February 22.

Hours later, he presented the Goa Budget in the Assembly. The Budget Session was shortened to four days because of his health.

On February 25, Parrikar was re-admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said he was treated for dehydration at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.