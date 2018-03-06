A look at the headlines right now:

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in violence-hit areas in Tripura : Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tripura Governor Tathagat Roy and the police and asked them check violence after celebrating BJP workers allegedly brought down a statue of communist icon Lenin. ICICI’s Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma summoned in PNB scam, say reports: Meanwhile, the company law tribunal passed an order that bars Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from selling assets Supreme Court refuses to grant protection to Karti Chidambaram, says it will hamper trials: He said the investigating agency had no jurisdiction to summon him on an FIR filed by the CBI. National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM: In Trioura, the BJP announced that Biplab Kumar Deb will be the next chief minister. Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar over Punjab National Bank scam: The legislators of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration outside Parliament demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh. Kim Jong-un meets South Korean leaders, promises ‘new history of national reunification’: Seoul said the two sides reached a ‘satisfactory agreement’ on future talks. ‘If Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India,’ says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The spiritual leader claimed that the only solution is for Muslims to give up their claim to the site and build another mosque on a five-acre plot in Ayodhya. In the Judge Loya case, SC says it will order independent investigation if there’s ‘slightest suspicion’: The court will continue the hearing on Thursday. Tibetan administration calls off one Dalai Lama event in Delhi, shifts another to Dharamsala: This comes days after the Indian government had reportedly asked its senior leaders to avoid attending the programmes in order to maintain ties with China. Veteran Bollywood actor Shammi dies at 89: She was well-known for her comic roles in television series like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’.