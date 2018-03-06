The big news: Rajnath Singh calls Tripura governor after Lenin statue razed, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ICICI’s Chanda Kochhar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma were summoned in the PNB scam, and the SC refused to grant protection to Karti Chidambaram.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in violence-hit areas in Tripura : Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tripura Governor Tathagat Roy and the police and asked them check violence after celebrating BJP workers allegedly brought down a statue of communist icon Lenin.
- ICICI’s Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma summoned in PNB scam, say reports: Meanwhile, the company law tribunal passed an order that bars Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from selling assets
- Supreme Court refuses to grant protection to Karti Chidambaram, says it will hamper trials: He said the investigating agency had no jurisdiction to summon him on an FIR filed by the CBI.
- National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM: In Trioura, the BJP announced that Biplab Kumar Deb will be the next chief minister.
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar over Punjab National Bank scam: The legislators of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration outside Parliament demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh.
- Kim Jong-un meets South Korean leaders, promises ‘new history of national reunification’: Seoul said the two sides reached a ‘satisfactory agreement’ on future talks.
- ‘If Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India,’ says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The spiritual leader claimed that the only solution is for Muslims to give up their claim to the site and build another mosque on a five-acre plot in Ayodhya.
- In the Judge Loya case, SC says it will order independent investigation if there’s ‘slightest suspicion’: The court will continue the hearing on Thursday.
- Tibetan administration calls off one Dalai Lama event in Delhi, shifts another to Dharamsala: This comes days after the Indian government had reportedly asked its senior leaders to avoid attending the programmes in order to maintain ties with China.
- Veteran Bollywood actor Shammi dies at 89: She was well-known for her comic roles in television series like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’.